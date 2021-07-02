New Abarth 695 Esseesse Unveiled With Exclusive Looks, Familiar 177-HP Turbo-4

3 Fiat 500e Gets the Hot Abarth Look, Raises Some Serious Questions

Abarth fans can now look forward to purchasing the new 695 Esseesse, a name that stands as a direct reference to the carmaker’s early days when tuning kits made Carlo Abarth a rich man back in the 1960s. 26 photos



Only 1,390 units will ever be produced, all part of the brand’s “Collectors’ Edition.” Half of them (meaning 695 units) will be built with Scorpion Black exteriors, while the other half in Campovolo Gray.According to Abarth, the new 695 Esseesse is the fastest accelerating and best handling model in the lineup. It all starts with the lightweight construction, as the car features a new aluminum hood and rear spoiler, the latter called "Spoiler ad Assetto Variabile." It provides an increase in aerodynamic load by up to 42 kg (93 lbs), resulting in improved stability over the twisty bits.Visually, you also get white details on the front and rear DAM, mirror caps, and side stickers, white 17-inch wheels with red hub caps, and red Brembo calipers. In terms of soundtrack, that’s where the new titanium Akrapovic tailpipes come in, whereas the interior only builds on the sensation of exclusivity.The seats say "One of 695" on the headrests, while the stitching stays true to the bodywork. Other interior highlights include the Alcantara dashboard fascia and several carbon fiber inserts on the gear lever, pedals, and steering wheel.Performance-wise, the new 695 Esseesse comes with a 1.4-liter T-jet engine , good for 177 hp (180 PS) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque. Flat out, it will do 225 kph (140 mph) and get you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.7 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of 15.1 seconds. Buyers can opt for either a manual gearbox or Abarth's optional robotized sequential transmission with paddle shifters.As for onboard tech and connectivity, this sporty little Italian car is fitted with FCA’s Uconnect infotainment system featuring sat-nav and a 7-inch touchscreen with built-in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as DAB digital radio.

