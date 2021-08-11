Kia's EV6 Is the First Korean Car to Achieve Carbon Footprint Certification

Kia describes its EV6 as the embodiment of its new design philosophy and brand purpose, “movement that inspires.” Now, the first fully electric vehicle released by the Asian manufacturer has also managed to become the first Korean car in history to achieve product carbon footprint certification from the Carbon Trust.
The Carbon Trust is an organization whose aim is to help businesses and governments all around the world transition to a low carbon economy by reducing carbon emissions and achieving greater resource efficiency. With its EV6, Kia becomes the first Korean carmaker to obtain the certificate.
While it doesn’t have the most inspired name, the EV6 (the EV stands for electric vehicle and the “6” represents the car’s position in the line-up) is the first model built by Kia on its all-new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Its entire lifecycle focuses on reducing its carbon footprint, from the acquisition of raw materials to their transportation, the vehicle’s assembly, distribution, its use, and finally, its end-of-life recycling.
Kia boasts of the car’s eco-friendly materials, such as PET recycled plastics (the equivalent of 107 PET bottles), floor mats, and seat coverings.
According to Sangdae Kin, Head of Strategic Business Planning Division at Kia, this certification is an important validation of the company’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint throughout the entire cycle of its vehicles. It is also a first step to implementing new sustainability initiatives, as more electrified models will be introduced in Kia’s line-up over the coming years.
The EV6 is an impressive electric car in terms of range, offering up to 317 miles (510 km) on a single charge, depending on the configuration you opt for. It comes with ultra-fast charging, requiring just 4.5 minutes to get you 62 miles (100 km). In terms of performance, the car can get from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.5 seconds.
You can get the 2022 Kia EV6 in several trims, with 2WD and AWD options available, standard or long-range battery packs (58 and 77.4 kWh), as well as GT-Line and GT models.
While it doesn’t have the most inspired name, the EV6 (the EV stands for electric vehicle and the “6” represents the car’s position in the line-up) is the first model built by Kia on its all-new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Its entire lifecycle focuses on reducing its carbon footprint, from the acquisition of raw materials to their transportation, the vehicle’s assembly, distribution, its use, and finally, its end-of-life recycling.
Kia boasts of the car’s eco-friendly materials, such as PET recycled plastics (the equivalent of 107 PET bottles), floor mats, and seat coverings.
According to Sangdae Kin, Head of Strategic Business Planning Division at Kia, this certification is an important validation of the company’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint throughout the entire cycle of its vehicles. It is also a first step to implementing new sustainability initiatives, as more electrified models will be introduced in Kia’s line-up over the coming years.
The EV6 is an impressive electric car in terms of range, offering up to 317 miles (510 km) on a single charge, depending on the configuration you opt for. It comes with ultra-fast charging, requiring just 4.5 minutes to get you 62 miles (100 km). In terms of performance, the car can get from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.5 seconds.
You can get the 2022 Kia EV6 in several trims, with 2WD and AWD options available, standard or long-range battery packs (58 and 77.4 kWh), as well as GT-Line and GT models.