2022 Kia EV6 First Edition Limited to 1,500 Units in U.S., Available Early 2022

Although we have already seen the 2022 Kia EV6 in different postures, including enjoying a quick recharge alongside its Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) sibling, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, now it’s time to find out a little about the specifics of the U.S.-spec model. It’s not that different from the global version, but it does come with a cool EV6 First Edition.
Interestingly, although probably no one will be able to mark visible changes between the global and U.S. versions, the target specification in terms of range is a bit different. That’s probably due to the different standards for testing, as the company has announced 510 km (317 miles) of range according to WLTP, while for America, it targets a more conservative figure of 300 miles (483 km).
Naturally, we can bet the latter is a bit closer to reality, but of course, that remains to be seen once first deliveries kick off. Speaking of the latter, early adopters of Kia’s first-ever dedicated EV need to be a little patient because the first versions of the EV6 crossover aren’t coming until early 2022. As for the feisty 576-horsepower GT performance version (zero to 60 mph/96 kph in under 3.5s), the schedule calls for arrival late next year.
The good news is Kia not only has decided to rebrand itself as Kia America and Kia North America, respectively, dropping “Motors” from the name just like it did on a global level, but also that it’s joining the trendy First Edition current. As such, the 2022 EV6 First Edition will be that special zero-emissions crossover that will be offered through advanced reservation starting June 3rd.
Collectability is a factor here since the special series will only be produced in 1,500 examples. It’s also packed with features, such as the Augmented Reality (AR) Head-Up Display, premium 14-speaker Meridian audio system, or a two-year SiriusXM subscription, among others. It’s based on the dual-motor AWD and long-range 77.4 kWh battery version.
There’s no word on U.S. pricing just yet, but we do know that Kia will offer three bespoke paint jobs, mixing Glacier with a dark green seat upholstery and Urban Yellow or Steel Gray Matte with black seats.
