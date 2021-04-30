Pennsylvania Man Owns Over 40,000 Diecast Vehicles, Worth More Than His House

5 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Digitally Beefs Up Its Off-Road and Hauling Credentials

4 Are Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis Warranty Packages as Good as Advertised?

3 Hyundai Kona N Finally Revealed, Is an FWD "Hot SUV" With 276 HP

2 TFL Reviews the Most Affordable 2021 Hyundai Kona, It’s Pretty Good Value

1 Ioniq 5 Top Gear Review Focuses on Its Unique Feature, and It's Not the Design

More on this:

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Performance EV Rendered, It May Happen Very Soon

On the sidelines of the Kona N world premiere, Hyundai made a rather interesting announcement. Performance-oriented electric vehicles are in the pipeline, and the Ioniq 5 is a likely candidate for the N treatment. 25 photos



Silva has also given the Ioniq 5 N a more aggressive stance, which is expected from a performance-oriented crossover with the proportions of a hot hatchback. Although these renderings and the official photos for the Ioniq 5 don’t do it justice, this car makes the Tesla Model 3



As to what kind of powertrain Hyundai will use in the Ioniq 5 N, the Kia EV6 GT may offer a preview in this regard. The high-output drivetrain with dual-motor propulsion is good for 585 PS (577 horsepower) and 740 Nm (546 pound-feet) of torque, enabling a supercar-baiting acceleration of 3.5 seconds to 100 kph (62 mph) and a maximum speed of 260 kph (162 mph).



The Tesla Model Y Performance, by comparison, can rocket in 3.5 seconds and to 155 mph (250 kph) on full song. As for the



If you want to know when the Ioniq 5 N will arrive on the market, it’s hard to say in the absence of proper, factual information. On the upside, we know that Hyundai won’t stop here. Almost two years ago, in May 2019, the South Korean automaker confirmed "an electric mid-engine sports car and a high-performance FCEV” that will be developed with know-how from Rendered with Kona N-infused styling by Kleber Silva in these images, the electric crossover boasts a tri-tone makeover in the pixel artist’s interpretation. The gray body shell is complemented by lots of matte and glossy plastic trim, and the finishing touch comes in the guise of red for side skirts, front spoiler lip, brake calipers, rear aerodynamic diffuser, and full-width taillight panel.Silva has also given the Ioniq 5 N a more aggressive stance, which is expected from a performance-oriented crossover with the proportions of a hot hatchback. Although these renderings and the official photos for the Ioniq 5 don’t do it justice, this car makes the Tesla Model 3 look small As to what kind of powertrain Hyundai will use in the Ioniq 5 N, the Kia EV6 GT may offer a preview in this regard. The high-output drivetrain with dual-motor propulsion is good for 585 PS (577 horsepower) and 740 Nm (546 pound-feet) of torque, enabling a supercar-baiting acceleration of 3.5 seconds to 100 kph (62 mph) and a maximum speed of 260 kph (162 mph).The Tesla Model Y Performance, by comparison, can rocket in 3.5 seconds and to 155 mph (250 kph) on full song. As for the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX for the 2022 model year, 299 PS (295 horsepower) and the yet-undisclosed torque figure translate to 3.2 seconds and 180 kph (112 mph).If you want to know when the Ioniq 5 N will arrive on the market, it’s hard to say in the absence of proper, factual information. On the upside, we know that Hyundai won’t stop here. Almost two years ago, in May 2019, the South Korean automaker confirmed "an electric mid-engine sports car and a high-performance FCEV” that will be developed with know-how from Rimac