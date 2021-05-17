Updated 2022 Kia K900/K9 Unveiled With Sharper Looks, New 19-Inch Alloys

We knew that Kia had been working on an updated version of its K900/K9 sedan for a while now and that it was only a matter of time before we saw a production-ready example wearing a new face, new badges, and a restyled rear end for good measure.
It so happens that time is now because Kia has just released two official images depicting the Korean-spec K9, also known as the K900 in the U.S. where it’s been reportedly discontinued together with the Cadenza, in favor of crossovers and SUVs.
Kia sold just over 300 units of the K900 last year in the States, although its pre-pandemic numbers weren’t particularly better.
In any case, markets such as South Korea will get this updated variant of the large executive sedan, which now boasts a slightly more modern exterior design. Highlights include the new grille (considerably larger than before), new headlights with sharper graphics, a wider and lower bumper, and new 19-inch multi-spoke wheels.
At the rear, we spot new light units connected by a horizontal light bar and a different bumper that makes the four-door sedan look a little more planted than before. Meanwhile, the license plate holder has been moved from the trunk lid and onto the new bumper. Finally, the facelifted K9 will also feature Kia’s latest logo more predominantly than before.
“The new K9 is an important model that shows the direction of Kia. It is expected that the new K9, which will be released in the future, will deliver a differentiated premium that inspires customers with new design as well as excellent product quality,” stated a Kia official, as per The Korean Car Blog.
Once the 2022 K9 is fully unveiled, which should take place in the near future, we expect to see some changes to the interior as well, such as improved on-board tech, better materials, and so on.
