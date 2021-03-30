2022 Kia EV6 Wraps 800V Charging, 317-Mile Range, and 577 HP in Fastback Design

Hyundai and Kia are both taking advantage of their all-new, dedicated E-GMP BEV architecture. While the former presented the retro flavored Ioniq 5, now it’s time for the official global reveal of its Kia sibling, the EV6. Basically, we already met the latter during an official preview, so now it’s time for the juicy details.
As far as styling goes, we’re dealing with a crossover SUV that embodies Kia’s new brand philosophy but somehow also fits the norm, given its side profile that could be swapped with minimal CGI intervention with models such as the Aston Martin DBX or the Jaguar I-Pace.
Of course, only time will tell if the (probably) much more affordable Asian BEV will be more successful, but at least Kia is making all the right calls for anyone passionate about the latest technologies. As such, Kia’s first-ever model based on the group’s purpose-developed architecture for battery electrics (think of it as their alternative to VW’s MEB) clearly ticks all the right boxes.
For starters, we have a feeling that calling it EV6 has a hidden meaning (there are five more numerals below and countless others on top of it), but for now, customers will have the choice of “multiple zero-emissions powertrain configurations.” As such, there are 2WD and AWD options, standard- or long-range battery packs (58 and 77.4 kWh), as well as GT-Line and GT models.
Go for the longest available range (2WD 77.4 kWh EV6), and Kia will reward anyone with 510 km (317 miles) of range (WLTP). That model is getting a 168 kW (229 PS/226 hp) electric motor linked to the rear axle, while the AWD version jumps to 100 kph (62 mph) in 5.2 seconds thanks to an upgrade to 239 kW (325 PS/321 hp).
Of course, the pinnacle of performance is the EV6 GT (long range pack only, 430 kW/577 hp), which is capable of sprinting to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 260 kph (162 mph). At the other end of the spectrum, the base EV6 (58 kWh) will need 6.2 seconds for the sprint, as it’s driven by a lesser 125 kW (168 hp) motor in 2WD guise or a 173 kW (232 hp) version when featuring all-wheel drive.
There’s also very quick charging on board—both 400V and 800V stations are supported (18 minutes from 10 to 80% SoC), along with a neat V2L (vehicle-to-load) function that morphs the EV6 into a 3.6 kW mobile power generator.
