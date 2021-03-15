autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Toyota Month  
Car reviews:
 
An occasion as important as the official reveal of the first dedicated BEV from Kia warrants parsing, to further drum up hype. After a not-so-revealing teaser, Kia has unveiled the official first look at the EV6.

Here Is the First Official Look at the 2022 Kia EV6 and Fancy Design Philosophy

15 Mar 2021, 7:02 UTC ·
Home > News > Coverstory
EV6 is Kia's first dedicated BEV, aims to honor and take inspiration from nature with its designEV6 is Kia's first dedicated BEV, aims to honor and take inspiration from nature with its designEV6 is Kia's first dedicated BEV, aims to honor and take inspiration from nature with its designEV6 is Kia's first dedicated BEV, aims to honor and take inspiration from nature with its designEV6 is Kia's first dedicated BEV, aims to honor and take inspiration from nature with its designEV6 is Kia's first dedicated BEV, aims to honor and take inspiration from nature with its design
EV6 is Kia’s first dedicated BEV, a crossover built on the E-GMP platform from sister company Hyundai, which is already being used on the Ioniq 5. Kia is yet to detail the specs of newcomer EV6, but based on their sharing the same platform, it is believed that specs will be comparable.

After this month’s teaser, here is the first proper look at the 2022 EV6. With the official photos, Kia has also shared insight into the design philosophy behind it, which the carmaker calls “Opposites United.” This new design philosophy, necessary as the company moves toward full electrification, we’re told in the press release, is based on five pillars: “Bold for Nature,” “Joy for Reason,” “Power to Progress,” “Technology for Life,” and “Tension for Serenity.”

They all combine seemingly contrasting ideas and are somewhat explained in the video below. To cut through some heavy marketing speech, the idea is the EV6 is inspired by nature and looks to conciliate apparently contradictory notions. The inspiration from nature is found both in interior and exterior design, through the incorporation of recycled plastics and natural, structural forms that are otherwise uncommon in automotive design.

“EV6, as the first dedicated Kia EV, is a showcase of human-centered, progressive design and electrified power. We strongly believe EV6 is a compelling and relevant model for the new EV market,” Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center, says in a statement. “With EV6 we aimed to create a distinctive, impactful design by using a combination of sophisticated, high-tech features on pure and rich volumes, while providing a unique space as a futuristic EV.”

Along with the photos, Kia offers more fancy words on the design. The crossover comes with a sleek roofline and modern face, the so-called “Digital Tiger Face,” described as “a design progression evoking the spirit of Kia’s ‘Tiger Nose Grille’ for the electrified era.” The rear haunches add volume and presence, while the swept-back windshield is meant to evoke dynamism and purpose.

As one would expect after all this talk of “opposites united,” EV6 comes across both as sporty and aggressive, elegant and competent. The first official photos are included in the gallery above.

Inside the cabin is where Kia really shows off that fourth pillar, “Technology for Life,” aiming to create an immersive experience both for driver and passengers through tech. Available space is optimized to the maximum. The audio visual and navigation (AVN) screen makes a sharp contrast with the slim dashboard, while the slim and lightweight seats increase the impression of personal comfort and space.

“We want our products to deliver an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers. Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create original, inventive, and exciting electric vehicles,” Habib adds. “The ideas of our designers and the purpose of the brand are becoming more connected than ever, with our customers at the center of what we do and influencing every decision that we make.”

As noted above, this is just the visual introduction of the EV6. The world premiere, which will include a more thorough look at the BEV as well as full specs and features, will take place in an online event later this month.

Video thumbnail

 Download attachment: First official look at Kia EV6 (PDF)

Kia EV6 Kia E-GMP BEV EVs design IOniq 5
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day