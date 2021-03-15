Here Is the First Official Look at the 2022 Kia EV6 and Fancy Design Philosophy

EV6 is Kia’s first dedicated BEV, a crossover built on the E-GMP platform from sister company Hyundai, which is already being used on the Ioniq 5. Kia is yet to detail the specs of newcomer EV6, but based on their sharing the same platform, it is believed that specs will be comparable.
After this month’s teaser, here is the first proper look at the 2022 EV6. With the official photos, Kia has also shared insight into the design philosophy behind it, which the carmaker calls “Opposites United.” This new design philosophy, necessary as the company moves toward full electrification, we’re told in the press release, is based on five pillars: “Bold for Nature,” “Joy for Reason,” “Power to Progress,” “Technology for Life,” and “Tension for Serenity.”
incorporation of recycled plastics and natural, structural forms that are otherwise uncommon in automotive design.
“EV6, as the first dedicated Kia EV, is a showcase of human-centered, progressive design and electrified power. We strongly believe EV6 is a compelling and relevant model for the new EV market,” Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center, says in a statement. “With EV6 we aimed to create a distinctive, impactful design by using a combination of sophisticated, high-tech features on pure and rich volumes, while providing a unique space as a futuristic EV.”
Along with the photos, Kia offers more fancy words on the design. The crossover comes with a sleek roofline and modern face, the so-called “Digital Tiger Face,” described as “a design progression evoking the spirit of Kia’s ‘Tiger Nose Grille’ for the electrified era.” The rear haunches add volume and presence, while the swept-back windshield is meant to evoke dynamism and purpose.
Inside the cabin is where Kia really shows off that fourth pillar, “Technology for Life,” aiming to create an immersive experience both for driver and passengers through tech. Available space is optimized to the maximum. The audio visual and navigation (AVN) screen makes a sharp contrast with the slim dashboard, while the slim and lightweight seats increase the impression of personal comfort and space.
“We want our products to deliver an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers. Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create original, inventive, and exciting electric vehicles,” Habib adds. “The ideas of our designers and the purpose of the brand are becoming more connected than ever, with our customers at the center of what we do and influencing every decision that we make.”
at the BEV as well as full specs and features, will take place in an online event later this month.
