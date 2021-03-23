Transformational Lexus Concept Car Set for Global Unveiling on March 30

With the electric revolution finally looming around the corner at the brand (instead of model) level, it’s no wonder automakers treat us to numerous corporate transformations. Now it’s almost Lexus’ time to unveil its brand-new identity, and the carmaker doesn't just use hollow words to make us believe the changes are coming.
Instead, the premium Japanese company has decided the corporate strategy needs the classic support of a concept car. It’s been teased on a couple of occasions already, as the initial shadowy previews brought us glimpses of the front and rear of the prototype.
It doesn’t have a name yet, but the third (and hopefully final) teaser reveals the profile angle and notifies us of the countdown to its global unveiling. Although Lexus hasn’t yet shared the name of the new model, instead simply referring to it as a “Concept Car,” we do know that most secrets will be revealed on March 30, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. JST (6:00 a.m. ET and 3:00 a.m. PST).
Meanwhile, all we can do is speculate on this prototype's credentials and the details of Lexus’ “brand transformation efforts” because the automaker hasn’t actually shared too much information on either. After a little fiddling with the shadowy teaser, as far as we can tell, the Lexus Concept Car is a high-riding fastback vehicle, which makes us target our suppositions in a rather precise direction.
Because we know the Japanese automaker has already teased the upcoming introduction of the Direct4 “next generation electric drive control technology,” wouldn’t it be possible for the prototype to have it on board? And if so, doesn’t the fastback body style make the Lexus prototype a direct jab at Ford’s all-new Mustang Mach-E?
Of course, it’s also entirely possible that Lexus only brings this concept to life as a way of showcasing the transformation it has planned on a corporate level. If that’s the case, the prototype may never come to life as a production vehicle, rendering our argument entirely futile. No worries, it won’t take long before our questions get answered.
