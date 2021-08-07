New Google Maps Feature Live for All Users, Brings Emission Charge Warning

Google has already announced several major updates for Google Maps in 2021, and one of them included a new feature to warn drivers when they’re about to enter low-emission zones where certain charges might apply.
In other words, Google Maps can let you know in advance that your route goes through a low-emission region, therefore giving you the option to either look for a different route or choose an alternative mode of transportation.
Announced earlier this year, this feature started rolling out in June and is now available to everyone out there, both on iPhone and Android. However, the low emission zones are currently supported only in a limited number of regions, such as the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain.
However, Google says it’s already working on bringing it to more countries where such low-emissions zones have been introduced by the local authorities, but for the time being, no specifics are available.
Meanwhile, Google Maps is getting other smart capabilities that help you reduce your carbon footprint when driving.
The application can now look not only for the fastest route to a user-defined destination but also for the most fuel-efficient one, all by analyzing the traffic and the road incline. This way, Google Maps can determine if by using a certain route, drivers can actually reduce the fuel consumption and therefore cut their car’s emissions, even if this isn’t necessarily the fastest way to reach a destination.
However, this doesn’t mean that you’ll be sent on a route that significantly increases your ETA. Google says that it’ll always display a route preview screen to provide an overview of all alternatives, therefore making it easier to choose which way to go.
The CO2 impact will be highlighted on this screen specifically to let you know how fuel-efficient a specific route is, hoping more people would go for the eco-friendly way.
