Hyundai Ioniq 5 Really Needs a Rear Wiper, Aerodynamic Studies Reveal

On July 13, 2021, we published an investigation about why Hyundai decided to eliminate the rear wiper on the Ioniq 5. The company told us that it was “to ensure the best aerodynamic performance” but did not tell us how much more mileage the EV got from that move. On the other hand, the company has since taken down the video explaining the vehicle’s aerodynamics. It was the only thing Wouter Remmerie had to analyze the airflow in the car. True to his promise, the AirShaper CEO obtained a 3D model of the Ioniq 5 and made a complete assessment of the vehicle’s aerodynamics for autoevolution. The conclusion is that it needs a rear wiper.