Tesla Model Y Beats Ford Mustang Mach-E in Teknikens Varld’s Moose Test

The Swedish magazine Teknikens Värld became world-famous when it showed how a first-generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class dealt with a moose test: it flipped without electronic assistance. Our colleagues from Sweden continue to carry out these evaluations, which are very important in their country’s roads. The last car to fail these tests was the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Curiously, it did so for pursuing a sports car behavior: its tail was considered very unstable. The Tesla Model Y did much better.

66 photos