Doug DeMuro Reviews 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, Is Impressed but Would Still Rather Have a Kia

If you’re of the mindset that mid-size non-premium SUVs are boring and once you’ve driven one, you’ve driven them all, well, you’re somewhat right. However, this segment is all about practicality, safety and on-board technology, which means that you can still find certain degrees of separation between rival models.
Until recently, the Nissan Pathfinder was in the category of being underwhelming against newer nameplates such as the Kia Telluride or the Hyundai Palisade, but that’s not the case anymore thanks to this all-new 2022 iteration that just went into production earlier this year.
Pricing for it starts from $33,410 and in return you get the entry-level Pathfinder S variant with two-wheel drive and a 3.5-liter V6 unit mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, goodies such as 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, seating for eight passengers, a tri-zone climate control system and an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are all standard.
The one driven here by Doug DeMuro is the flagship Platinum spec, which has a starting MSRP of $46,190 in 2WD form, and $48,090 if you want four-wheel drive, which you should.
According to DeMuro, once you sample the Pathfinder at its best, it becomes clear that it is no longer an inferior product when compared to some of its newer rivals. The interior quality is vastly superior to that of its predecessor, and the exterior is much improved too, although not quite best-in-class.
In the end though, being just like everyone else in the segment, while good, is not exactly something to write home about. We wouldn’t go as far as to say the 2022 Pathfinder is a mediocre family hauler, because it clearly isn’t, but among its direct rivals, it apparently doesn’t exactly sit at the very top of the segment.
Furthermore, DeMuro stated that he’d choose the Kia Telluride over the Pathfinder, despite the latter being Nissan’s best new product in a long time.
