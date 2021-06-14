Hyundai Ioniq 5 Reveals Its Secrets in Autobahn Test Drive

EV

Stadler took the car for a spin on German autobahns in Sport mode after driving it for a while in Eco and Normal mode. His impression is that the electric crossover has firm steering but that he would prefer the car to be a little more powerful. He also said the suspension is too soft for his liking.One of the things he enjoyed the most about the car is the fact that the vehicle has a blind-spot system that also shows images from the rear-view side mirrors in the digital instrument panel. The Ioniq 5 can have cameras instead of these mirrors, but Stadler was driving a unit with the conventional solution.The YouTuber also criticized the fact that the Ioniq 5 does not have a rear wiper. The excuse for that is to avoid additional aerodynamic drag. The issue is that the Ioniq 5 has a truncated rear, in which the airflow can make a lot of dust and other materials accumulate on the rear window. Sedans do not need that because the turbulence area is not on the rear window but behind the trunk lid.Hyundai must have found an aerodynamic solution for that, but we will have to ask the company how it managed to avoid the component in a crossover that looks so much like a hatchback. According to Stadler, Hyundai probably just ignored the problem: he said he could not see anything behind the Ioniq 5 while driving on a rainy day. Another issue Stadler found was that changing the driving modes made the car jerk around a bit.Stadler made a series of videos about the Ioniq 5, including one about how fast it charges that we have already covered here. If you are interested in this new, check his impressions. To sum them up, he thinks the Ioniq 5 is a huge car with lots of space and less power than he would like. Overall it has good features, just make sure this is what you need.