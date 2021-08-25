Hyundai Ioniq 5 Endures Its First Crash Test for KNCAP: Check It Here

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is being praised in all markets where it is already for sale. Apart from the lack of a rear window wiper, the car received excellent reviews and impressed those worried about charging times with its 800V system. For those wondering how safe the new electric crossover is, the KNCAP tests revealed that it attained 92.1 points out of the 100 possible ones. That places it as one of the safest vehicles for sale in South Korea.
It seems that KNCAP only tested two vehicles so far in 2021, the Ioniq 5 and the Model 3. Despite Tesla’s claim that its EV is one of the safest cars in the world, it did not fare as well as the Hyundai. As the main image in this article shows, it got only 83.3 of the 100 points KNCAP gives. In 2020, the best vehicle tested was the Genesis G80, with 97.3 out of 100.
KNCAP distributes the 100 points this way: 60 points for crash tests, 20 points for pedestrian protection, and 20 points to crash avoidance systems. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 did really well in the most critical evaluation: it scored 59.29 points out of the 60, or 98.8% of what it could achieve.
The second best category for the electric crossover was crash avoidance: out of the maximum 20 points the Ioniq 5 could get, it obtained 19.17 points – 95.9% of the total. With such great numbers, you guessed right if you thought that pedestrian protection was what brought the Ioniq 5 down.
The Hyundai got only 13.64 points from 20, or 68.2%. That is still much better than what the Tesla Model 3 achieved. Although the American electric vehicle got 99.6% of the points related to crash tests (59.77 points), it did much worse in crash avoidance (59.5%, with 11.89 points) and pedestrian protection (58.4%, with 11.68 points).
