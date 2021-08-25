Hyundai Ioniq 5 Endures Its First Crash Test for KNCAP: Check It Here

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is being praised in all markets where it is already for sale. Apart from the lack of a rear window wiper, the car received excellent reviews and impressed those worried about charging times with its 800V system. For those wondering how safe the new electric crossover is, the KNCAP tests revealed that it attained 92.1 points out of the 100 possible ones. That places it as one of the safest vehicles for sale in South Korea.

