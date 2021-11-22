Spider-Man: No Way Home to Feature Special Appearances by the IONIQ 5 and Hyundai Tucson

While the MCU might love its Audis and BMWs, Sony Pictures’ upcoming ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ blockbuster will feature the Hollywood debut of the all-new Hyundai IONIQ 5 and all-new Tucson. Leading up to the film’s December 15 release, Hyundai has launched an integrated marketing program that includes both a global TV spot as well as various digital promotional activities.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man movie made by Sony and Marvel, starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man. Its predecessor, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', grossed $1.131 billion, becoming the 25th highest-grossing movie of all time.
“Advanced technology empowers the extraordinary and that’s why we think IONIQ 5 is a great fit for the latest Spider-Man movie,” said Hyundai Motor America chief marketing officer, Angela Zepeda. “Our promotional partnerships with characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been highly effective and we think Spider-Man fans around the world will enjoy what we’ve created, while learning more about our breakthrough all-electric SUV.”
The TV spot, which you can watch right here by scrolling down, features Spider-Man looking to clear his name following the events of “Far From Home”. In order to get to New York, he hitches a ride with Ned in the all-electric IONIQ 5, while also referencing the EV’s 300-mile range.
Furthermore, the Korean carmaker has also put together a 30-second spot for the all-new Tucson compact SUV. This commercial (not out yet) will feature key scenes from the movie, involving both the vehicle as well as Tom Holland.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will only be available in theaters and should easily be the most spectacular Spider-Man movie ever made, judging from its first theatrical trailer. In short, our hero reaches out to Doctor Strange regarding a spell that would make the whole world forget Peter Parker is Spider-Man – which of course goes horribly wrong and it somehow leads to Spider-Man villains from other universes crossing over into the MCU.
The trailer has already confirmed Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, plus the presence of the Lizard (from 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man) and Sandman (from 2007’s Spider-Man 3).
