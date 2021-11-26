Heirloom-X Tiny House Redefines Mobile and Off-Grid Living for Just $85K

Folks, Tiny Heirloom is a tiny house manufacturer out of Portland, Oregon. Yup, they're American, and frankly, this is one of the teams that's reminding the world that the U.S. is a formidable foe on the global tiny home market. Because this crew operates as a family-owned business, they are free to work outside established norms of the industry, in the process, creating homes like the Heirloom-X.
Now, the best way to understand what the X is and how it will change the face of your mobile lifestyle, I invite you to take a look at the gallery. Once you've done that, come back to the text to get to know the things you don't see.
So far, it would seem as though no one has purchased an Heirloom-X as all the manufacturer's website shows are these renderings and a 3D tour of the construction, including a short animation that shows the X built from the ground up.
First off, the whole thing is mobile and set up on a hand-built chassis with trailer brakes and highway lighting. Best of all, it's DOT-approved. With two axles, the chassis seems more than able to safely support the home during travels.
For framing, Heirloom will be using 2x4 lumber and CDX plywood with a shed roof. With a Zip System moisture barrier and closed-cell spray foam insulation in the walls and roof, the X should have no problems resisting weather known to Oregon and the northern states. Inside cladding is complete with birch plywood. With these materials and a signature construction, Tiny Heirloom even likes to say that the X can even be passed down from generation to generation.
Now, the interior of X is filled with all the spaces and amenities of any ordinary home. You'll find a living room, a kitchen, a bathroom, and even a loft bedroom that offers an elevated sleeping experience and a view of the home below. For sleeping arrangements, two guests will be able to sleep on a queen-sized bed, while any other guests will be able to rest on a convertible couch in the living room.
Unlike most other mobile homes and RVs, I enjoyed that the X features a separate shower and toilet. Yes, the bathroom is split into two sides of the home. You take your showers and groom yourself on one side, while the other is for the business, and features sink with vanity. There's even a linen closet here. Speaking of closets, one thing X isn't missing is storage space. Plenty of cabinets, closets, and pantries offer the space you need for all your knick-knacks.
You shouldn't have to worry about the background systems that will feed you water and electricity and handle plumbing. There really is no need to mention that there are heating and cooling systems, a water heater, a battery system, and even the possibility to add a washer/dryer combo. Even though Tiny Heirloom doesn't mention the possibility of adding a solar system to the X, but for an extra buck, anything seems possible these days. However, they will assess you X and tell you what you need to run your systems.
Right now, the whole mobile living movement is shifting towards more of these tiny homes. With the level of comfort and capability homes like the Heirloom X are sporting, it's really no wonder. A mobile living space to consider next time you're out looking for an off-grid home.
