Icelandic-Themed Camper Van Allows You to Watch the Sunset From Its Roof Terrace

If you want to see some of the most inspiring Mercedes Sprinter and VW Crafter van conversions, U.K.-based Van Life Builds won’t disappoint you. The team’s latest project proves once again that knowing how to cleverly organize space is what successful van builds are all about.
The superb camper van you see in the video below was initially used as a delivery vehicle but got a second chance at doing something more special with its life. It is dubbed the Icelandic dream camper, as it was the style the owner requested for the conversion, with tones of blue, green, and a very woody, natural interior.
This gorgeous home on wheels knows how to keep you relaxed when you're on the road. You can either chill in the hammocks hanging from the custom-designed roof rack or on the roof of the vehicle itself, which has been turned into a cool terrace where you can just sip a drink and watch the sunset, sunrise, or what have you.
Inside the Sprinter, which uses walnut as the predominant wood, every inch is put to good use, with plenty of storage space being available all throughout the van. Six people can fit face to face on the available seats, and there are two swivel tables that can merge and turn into one large dining table. When the tables are not used, they can be removed and stored in the garage. All the spaces under the seats can be used for storage.
The Whale heating system used in the van comes with a user-friendly interface that allows you to switch between different modes, increase or decrease the temperature.
Van Life Builds equipped the bathroom with a composting toilet, a sink, and a shower. As for the kitchen, it comes with a generous worktop, a two-burner stove, a fridge, a handmade plate rack, and plenty of drawers.
A large bed is placed above the spacious garage, and it comes with small windows on the sides and a skylight that gives you easy access to the lovely roof terrace we mentioned above. There are also solar panels installed on the roof.
All in all, the Icelandic camper is indeed a dreamy, luxurious one suited for year-round outdoor adventures. It is gorgeously designed, spacious, entertaining, and among the most ergonomic campers we’ve seen so far.
