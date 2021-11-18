Hero Camper Transforms Nearly Any Vehicle Into Mobile Home With Kepler Skybox

Folks, the construction before you is knowns as the Kepler. It's a rooftop tent you can strap on to most vehicles and transform your car into a mobile home. The minds behind this construction are none other than Demark-based Hero Camper.
Yes, you've heard of Hero Camper before here on autoevolution. They're the team responsible for a clean-cut and minimal teardrop camper we featured some time ago. And in the same way that their trailer offers a spacious, safe, and durable construction, the Kepler offers the same, just as a rooftop tent. Time to see how this addition to your lifestyle can completely change everything.
The main reason why I chose to bring the Kepler to your attention is due to several reasons, but the two main ones are its capacity to accommodate three guests and to do this for 3,194 EUR (3,632 USD at current exchange rates). It might seem like quite a high rate for a rooftop tent, but I urge you to keep reading.
no mention of what sort of brackets or racks are suitable for Kepler, but Hero Camper offers brackets according to its construction for 265 EUR (301 USD at current exchange rates).
So, what are you paying near 4,000 USD for? First off, the entire construction you see weighs only 90 kg (198 lbs) with the ladder included and can take a maximum load of 300 kg (661 lbs). Sounds like it really can sleep up to three adults and even have room left over for cargo.
To do this, Kepler is constructed using an ABS hard-shell with a 600D polyester outer shell. Overall, a water column pressure of 3,000 mm, making it resistant to rain and multi-day storms. PU coating and UV50+ rating are sure to keep the inside as cool as possible depending on if you're in direct fire of the Sun's rays. The floor is completed using a honeycomb board construction, and rip-stop poly-cotton canvas with 320 gsm and PU coating makes up the canvas you see.
has you covered with mosquito nets on all openings.
The rest of the construction features shoe storage on both sides of the tent and a telescopic aluminum ladder with a one-button operation. Speaking of telescopic action, it's the same way the habitat is sprung into place. Quick, easy, painless. There are also lateral windows to have a look around and a stargazing portion too.
As it stands open, Kepler comes in with a height of 120 cm (47.2 in), is 200 cm (78.8 in) long, and features a width of 190 cm (74.8 in). Closed, you're looking at a 33 cm (13 in) high and 120 cm (47 in) long construction, so it's not some giant bulge on top of your sleek and modern vehicle.
Now, I understand it may be a rather pricey rooftop tent, but the Kepler does seem to offer the features and build to stand up to that asking price. Then again, seeing as how you may need to go through a dealership to get yourself one of these babies, you may end up paying just a tad more. Still, a rooftop tent is a great alternative to buying an entirely new vehicle.
Yes, you've heard of Hero Camper before here on autoevolution. They're the team responsible for a clean-cut and minimal teardrop camper we featured some time ago. And in the same way that their trailer offers a spacious, safe, and durable construction, the Kepler offers the same, just as a rooftop tent. Time to see how this addition to your lifestyle can completely change everything.
The main reason why I chose to bring the Kepler to your attention is due to several reasons, but the two main ones are its capacity to accommodate three guests and to do this for 3,194 EUR (3,632 USD at current exchange rates). It might seem like quite a high rate for a rooftop tent, but I urge you to keep reading.
no mention of what sort of brackets or racks are suitable for Kepler, but Hero Camper offers brackets according to its construction for 265 EUR (301 USD at current exchange rates).
So, what are you paying near 4,000 USD for? First off, the entire construction you see weighs only 90 kg (198 lbs) with the ladder included and can take a maximum load of 300 kg (661 lbs). Sounds like it really can sleep up to three adults and even have room left over for cargo.
To do this, Kepler is constructed using an ABS hard-shell with a 600D polyester outer shell. Overall, a water column pressure of 3,000 mm, making it resistant to rain and multi-day storms. PU coating and UV50+ rating are sure to keep the inside as cool as possible depending on if you're in direct fire of the Sun's rays. The floor is completed using a honeycomb board construction, and rip-stop poly-cotton canvas with 320 gsm and PU coating makes up the canvas you see.
has you covered with mosquito nets on all openings.
The rest of the construction features shoe storage on both sides of the tent and a telescopic aluminum ladder with a one-button operation. Speaking of telescopic action, it's the same way the habitat is sprung into place. Quick, easy, painless. There are also lateral windows to have a look around and a stargazing portion too.
As it stands open, Kepler comes in with a height of 120 cm (47.2 in), is 200 cm (78.8 in) long, and features a width of 190 cm (74.8 in). Closed, you're looking at a 33 cm (13 in) high and 120 cm (47 in) long construction, so it's not some giant bulge on top of your sleek and modern vehicle.
Now, I understand it may be a rather pricey rooftop tent, but the Kepler does seem to offer the features and build to stand up to that asking price. Then again, seeing as how you may need to go through a dealership to get yourself one of these babies, you may end up paying just a tad more. Still, a rooftop tent is a great alternative to buying an entirely new vehicle.