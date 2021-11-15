Elon Musk Doesn’t Really Live in a $50,000 Prefab Boxabl Casita

As strange as it may seem, especially for a man who’s currently the world’s richest person alive, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk loves the idea of downsizing. He’s already sold most of his real estate portfolio and, in June this year, proudly announced he was living out of a rented prefab home in Texas.
Only that he doesn’t.
Whether he fibbed about it last June on purpose or by mistake, Musk is no longer living in the now-world-famous Casita, the prefab home from Boxabl that is being sold as the “instant home” that can be shipped to you nearly ready to move in. Musk himself set the record straight on Twitter, when talking to his followers about a fresh wave of criticism directed at him after he kept his word and sold Tesla stock in order to pay taxes.
One follower noted that Musk is permanently stuck in a “damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t” relationship with the media and “haters,” citing criticism over his wealth, his decision to sell his mansions, and how it too was later mocked. The same follower added that Musk was now living in a Boxabl Casita, a $50K prefab home that is not yet widely available to the public – but will be soon, and hopefully solve part of the housing problem.
“I’ve actually been living in a ~$50k house in south Texas for past 2 years, not Boxabl (cool product tho),” Musk tweeted back. “Feels more homey to live in a small house.” Boxabl immediately replied to let Musk know that they loved his products, too.
To state the obvious, the fact that there’s one multi-billionaire out there who’s apparently leading a lifestyle most of us could relate to, at least as regards housing arrangements, is unusual. The fact that Elon Musk is playing loose with the truth on Twitter, not so much: he tends to get caught up in the heat of the moment and say stuff that’s not accurate, and he almost never takes it back.
One thing is clear, though: whether he’s ever set foot in a Casita or not, Musk is definitely backing the Boxabl startup. They used his name to promote it on social media and even had a Tesla Model X tow the unit that eventually ended up at Starbase in Texas. He never tagged them, but the mere fact that he singled the product and the makers by name means a lot.
Elon Musk might not yet be ready to downsize in the most basic sense of the word, but at least he loves the Casita enough to give it his virtual blessing.
I’ve actually been living in a ~$50k house in south Texas for past 2 years, not Boxabl (cool product tho).— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2021
Feels more homey to live in a small house.
Thanks, love your products too… Our factory is now churning out houses everyday ???? ???? https://t.co/X0SMGSCHaH— Boxabl (@Boxabl) November 13, 2021