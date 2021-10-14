Honorable Elon Musk Offers California Mansion at Steep Discount After Tesla Texas Move

Elon Musk is a man of his word, at least as regards his promise from last summer of selling all his “physical possessions.” He didn’t mean actual physical possessions, but the pieces of real estate he had mostly in California – and the last one to go is the estate he initially wanted to keep.





Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2021

???? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2021 Earlier this week, Musk announced that Tesla was moving its headquarters out of California , to Austin, Texas, where the new Gigafactory is under construction. He didn’t go into the specifics of the move other than to say that it made more sense for the Tesla HQ to be there, but friction with local authorities is probably to blame for it – specifically the back and forth between Musk and authorities during the initial wave of lockdowns of 2020.Tesla will still maintain a presence in California, so it’s not like Musk is packing everything up and leaving the state. But as confirmation that he will loosen ties with it as much as possible is the considerable discount offered for his last remaining property here: the Bay Area mansion that he initially said he would keep to offer for rent, because it was too big and would have needed a very large family to move in so as to not waste this much real estate.The listing on Zillow now comes with a $32 million price tag ($31,990,000, to be exact), a $5.5 million price cut from what it was previously asking. The mansion itself is an old one with historic importance, dating to the 1910s but with all the luxury trappings of modern abodes. It has an upscale chef’s kitchen and a library with walls of real leather, a pool, fireplaces, hydraulic walls that “disappear” to create more space, seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, sweeping views, and is situated just 15 minutes from SFO airport and a private jet center.In other words, it’s a solid get for a multi-millionaire looking for a secluded, unique piece of property. After all, if it caught Musk’s eye, it must be pretty special.This is the last remaining property Musk still has in California of the six in total, after unloading all the others following his announcement. This means that, right now, his only house is the Boxabl Casita prefab tiny at Boca Chica, a 20x20-foot (-meter) tiny made of concrete panels, steel and EPS foam that can be shipped wherever. It’s not even his, even though at $50,000 it’s cheap, since SpaceX owns it.Simply put, Elon Musk is homeless and, because of it, a man of his word. He promised he would rid himself of his real estate in response to criticism about his wealth, and he’s keeping that promise.Of course, Musk is worth an estimated $222 billion as of the time of press, which puts him at the top of the list of the world’s richest men, with a wider margin between himself and runner-up Jeff Bezos. One might sing Musk’s praise for selling his mansions to prove that he’s more than just another billionaire with more money than sense, but he’s deeply aware of the fact that he is, in fact, richer than God. His tweet trolling Bezos the other day is an example in this sense.Again, it’s true that the $222 billion is not actual money and that the amount can be affected by market drops and valuations. At the end of the day, though, Musk is a very rich man even with his liquidities tied up in his companies As a very rich man, Musk is doing more than his fellow billionaires, whichever way you look at it. His selling the mansions could be a performative act, or even a lie, but it’s more than what others are doing to show that they don’t just talk the talk, but walk the walk as well.