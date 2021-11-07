Portable Tiny Dome Can Be the Perfect Retreat Spot, It Is Built to Last 500 Years

Zomes is a company run by two Egyptian brothers who live in California, and their idea for the tiny dome came as a solution to the increasing wildfires in the area. In its essence, this dwelling space can be seen as an addition to a more permanent living space or as a camping solution meant to offer better comfort and amenities than your average tent or yurt. Unlike yurts, the Zome is also better insulated, resilient to mold, fire, and rot, and built to last.
Moreover, you can also opt for a model that comes with a kitchen and bathroom and get the plumbing integrated into your Zome. If you go with that configuration, the company will create inlets and outlets in the agreed-upon areas, leaving you with the only task of hiring a plumber to finish the connections. Zomes' dome structures are also plug-and-play, which means you can easily have electricity by connecting power to the integrated electric system.
So what makes these tiny domes so special, aside from their adorable design? Well, according to their manufacturer, they are more durable than you would imagine, as they are designed to last for 500 years and be impressively resilient. The Zome’s materials and insulation are fireproof, mold proof, water proof, snow proof, pest, and rot proof.
A neutral composite called bioceramic, which is based on perlite and magnesia, is used as the main building material. This polymer-like material can be poured and molded just like cement, having a paste consistency when you first start using it. As for the insulation, the Zome uses wool, which is effective in absorbing humidity as well as sound, not to mention that is as natural and renewable as they get. That means there are no harmful chemicals in it. As for thermal efficiency, Zomes claims it’s superior to that of conventional buildings, maintaining a cool temperature during summer and a warmer one in the winter. The tiny home requires just one layer of insulation.
dome is made of Moso bamboo, which is stronger than many types of wood paneling and easy to maintain.
All in all, the manufacturer claims its Zome homes are 90 percent recyclable and 100 percent fume-free.
As for the dimensions of the dome, it has a 19 ft (5.7 m) diameter, a 14 ft (4.2 m) high ceiling, and 265 sq ft (24.6 sq m) of floor space. It comes with up to three windows, depending on your preference, a skylight, and uses 200 panels. There is also an optional hallway structure available if you want to connect multiple Zome domes for more space.
Zomes handcrafts all its domes in its factory in Petaluma, California, and assembles them at the client’s desired location. Unlike with most houses, which require months and heavy machinery to be assembled, the Zome can be set up in just one week, without using any special tools, cranes, and so on. There’s no pouring, mixing, or drilling either at the assembly location, as Zomes takes care of all that at its factory. And here comes the best part: this tiny house is portable, so in case you ever need/want to relocate, you can have it moved. This is a process that requires no more time and effort than the assembly does.
reserve one, but that amount is 100 percent refundable. Then there’s the $64,000 for the house itself and an extra $10,000 for shipping and installation.
