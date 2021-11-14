Practical Tiny Home Is a Human and Cat Paradise on Wheels, Comes With Wind Sensing Awning

Motivated by the will to travel more, to free themselves from mortgages and other high costs associated with traditional living, the guys at Movable Roots aim to demonstrate that you can still live tiny in a big way. And they have a lot of great custom builds in their portfolio to prove that’s attainable.
For instance, let’s take their gorgeous-looking Skoolie, the company’s first converted school bus, a luxurious land yacht where style and creativity go hand in hand. Then there’s the $160,000 Elmore tiny home, a cozy but elegant motorhome that sits on a 40 ft (12 m) trailer, offering 500 sq ft (46.4 sq m) of living space, with a front porch, several lofts, and everything.
And then there’s also the Cat House, a custom tiny home that really got our attention with its unique design. Why unique? Because its name is not randomly chosen, as this house was planned and designed with some special, furry clients in mind, the owners' cats, to be more specific.
The so-called Cat House is based on a 28 ft (8.5 m) Movable Roots trailer and offers approximately 350 sq ft (32.5 sq m) of living space.
Of course, there’s a small cat door to give free access to the felines in and out of the house, with this door connecting to a specially-designed 4 ft (1.2 m) wide “catio”, which is the cats’ own playground.
There’s also a utility shed on the front, which holds two propane tanks, and on the driver’s side you can also find the discharges for the gray and black water tanks, as the house is equipped with 40 gallons of which, as well as 40 gallons of freshwater.
Once you step inside the Cat House, you’re welcomed by two recliner chairs right in front of the entrance. On the left, there’s a big window with some chill space for the cats to just sit and watch the outside world and there’s also storage space right below the window. A TV is also placed on the left wall.
The kitchen is on the right, is fully equipped, and has plenty of counter space to prepare your food. The owners just wanted a cooktop and convection microwave, and there are plenty of drawers and cabinets available, as well as a mobile Furrion fridge with a freezer.
Movable Roots separated the bathroom from the kitchen area and living room, so the bathroom is downstairs on the right end. It comes with a washer, a laundry basket, a sink, a big, fully lighted mirror with changing colors, a spacious shower with glass doors, a toilet, and plenty of cabinets.
If you're interested in the Cat House, you can contact Movable Roots for pricing and have one custom designed and built to your taste.
