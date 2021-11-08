5 C2X Futuristic Tiny Home Comes with AI, Smart Mirrors, and Motion Sensing Lights

The Draper Is One Cozy Tiny Home Designed for Adventurers Who Want to Live in Style

Described by its manufacturer as a tiny home with a mid-century modern design, the Draper has a warm and surprisingly spacious interior and is ready to offer comfort, style, and adventure. 15 photos



With 300 sq ft (27.8 sq m) of space and a very cozy interior, this home on wheels is full of surprises. Outside, there’s a Cumaru fold-down deck made from Brazilian hardwood, just perfect for relaxing and taking in the scenery. The floor-to-ceiling sliding door on the right welcomes you inside the Draper, with the kitchen and dining area being the first ones to meet your eyes. The materials and colors of the tiny home give a warm, natural, woody vibe.



There’s a sofa in the right corner, which can also be used as a queen sleeper sofa, while the kitchen is fully equipped with everything you need, from a 10.1 cu. ft. fridge and freezer, to a three-burner stainless-steel LP gas oven with LED knobs, a digital thermostat, and a wall-mounted cooktop vent. There’s also a black matte kitchen faucet, a TV connection, and plenty of shelves and drawers.



You can also enter the tiny home from the left, with the mudroom entry featuring a wardrobe, a washer and dryer, a nook with a bench, and plenty of storage space.

The bathroom comes with a walk-in shower and a wall-mounted toilet.



In order to reach the sleeping loft, you have to climb a custom-designed oak ladder.



