This 50K Tiny House Could Be Your Off-the-Grid Dream Home

These tiny dwellings are frequently compared to RVs, but they usually resemble a traditional home more. They are low-cost solutions for people who enjoy simplicity. And that's what the team from We Shelter People wants to offer as well.
Based in New Mexico, the Taos area, in particular, the company has been creating small homes on wheels since the 2000s, providing solutions for those who want to go tiny and live the off-the-grid dream.
Its latest project is a modern dwelling filled with the amenities of home. The structure is based on a double-axle trailer, and it measures 20 ft (6 m) in length and 8,6 feet (2,6 m) wide. Inside, it has a 209 sq ft (19,4 sq m) space, and it features a loft, maximizing both function and comfort.
The house is particularly sturdy because every inch of the exterior walls and roof is covered in plywood, including the stair risers and treads. It comes with big dual pane windows and a sliding door that create a sense of openness. That's because We Shelter People wanted to build a living space that gives the "I'm indoors, but feel like I'm outdoors" feel.
Although the exterior is painted in black, the structure doesn't actually trap the heat during the summer as one might think. The team from We Shelter People performed a "dry heat" test on a hot summer day, and the temperature stayed at 78°F (25.5°C). According to the U.S. Department of Energy, this is actually the ideal indoor temperature for your home during the summer months.
As for the winter season, the home is fully isolated. From the floor, walls to the roof, the structure is equipped with a radiant barrier. To warm up the place, the team included a propane heater that creates a nice fireplace effect.
The tiny house has one bedroom, which is a loft-style sleeping space with a low ceiling that can be accessed via the stairs. Underneath is the kitchen, which comes with cabinets built in-house. It features a large countertop, a two-burner stove, a sink, and a refrigerator that is big enough "for the needs of a tiny house dweller or two."
Next to the kitchen area is the bathroom, which, although pretty small in size, has everything you'd find in a traditional house as well. There's a shower, a compact vanity, a sink, a medicine cabinet, and a composting toilet.
The water supply comes from a 40-gallon tank (151 liters) that can be easily refilled by connecting it to an external water source. According to the company, the tank should be enough for two people and last a few days before refilling it.
Power is supplied by a solar system, which consists of 12-volt batteries and four 310-watt panels. The house also has an electrical connector for optional "on-grid" living that allows it to be easily connected to a power source.
Other features included are a hot water heater, LEDs lights for all the living spaces, and a bathroom fan to help eliminate odors and condensation.
For what it can offer, this tiny house comes with a $49,999 price tag. If you want to go through everything that was used in the construction of this home and the process behind it, you can take a look at the construction notes listed by the company.
