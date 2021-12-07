Never Heard of a Hypercamper? The Iconn E2 Travel Trailer Is a Perfect Example

That's what you're looking at here, the Icon E2 Hypercamper from Lifestyle Campers, an Australian crew that's looking to do the whole mobile home game a bit different than what we may be used to. For over 20 years, this team has always focused on innovation, design, and manufacturing. One way to see if you should buy your next travel trailer from this crew is to take a look at one of the products, in this case, the E2.
Like most other camper trailers of this type, the E2 is available in three different layouts, each tuned to specific needs and capacities. With a range of two to four guests, there are options suitable for your needs and family.
For a quick idea of what's in store for you, a layout features one bed suitable for two adults, another features a queen bed plus a bunk, and the final option shows room for four guests with two double bunks.
Your E2 will be completed with a hot-dipped galvanized chassis with an undercoat and stone guard, no matter which model you choose. Throw on 12-inch electric brakes and 16-inch MT tires on alloy wheels, and you should be ready to take on the off-road. Then there's the independent coil spring suspension with dual shock absorbers. A Cruisemaster hitch completes this trailer's ability to handle rough terrains.
time roaming around.
Before we head inside the E2, I want to bring your attention to the kitchen, the most important exterior feature. That's right, at the rear of the port side of this camper, a large swing-out kitchen equipped with two burners, sink, and worktop is available and sitting underneath an awning. The fridge is on a slideout a the front of the E2. Numerous cupboards and pantries house your goods for when you're ready to cook. A water pump with a tap will be supplying water from one 80-liter (21-gallon) water tank to another.
With an electrical system that features a deep cycle battery, 12-volt and USB outlets both inside and outside, a voltmeter, and a portable solar connection hookup, you should be set with the basics. Anything more than this, you'll have to let Lifestyle know.
Like most other RV manufacturers on the market, Lifestyle Campers is sure to be all ears on how you'd like to create your dream RV. That said, this crew also offers an array of options to boost your E2's capabilities even further. Take your glamping adventure to the next level with an outdoor shower, awning wall, larger solar panel, and even an extra battery.
As for pricing, I had to give Lifestyle my personal details to get you this info, but the 2021 puppies start off at just 38,950 AUD, equating to roughly 27,705 USD (at current exchange rates). Not bad at all, considering the equipment. However, if you end up wanting one, you may have to fly out to Australia. I looked for one in the U.S. but found none for sale.
Like most other camper trailers of this type, the E2 is available in three different layouts, each tuned to specific needs and capacities. With a range of two to four guests, there are options suitable for your needs and family.
For a quick idea of what's in store for you, a layout features one bed suitable for two adults, another features a queen bed plus a bunk, and the final option shows room for four guests with two double bunks.
Your E2 will be completed with a hot-dipped galvanized chassis with an undercoat and stone guard, no matter which model you choose. Throw on 12-inch electric brakes and 16-inch MT tires on alloy wheels, and you should be ready to take on the off-road. Then there's the independent coil spring suspension with dual shock absorbers. A Cruisemaster hitch completes this trailer's ability to handle rough terrains.
time roaming around.
Before we head inside the E2, I want to bring your attention to the kitchen, the most important exterior feature. That's right, at the rear of the port side of this camper, a large swing-out kitchen equipped with two burners, sink, and worktop is available and sitting underneath an awning. The fridge is on a slideout a the front of the E2. Numerous cupboards and pantries house your goods for when you're ready to cook. A water pump with a tap will be supplying water from one 80-liter (21-gallon) water tank to another.
With an electrical system that features a deep cycle battery, 12-volt and USB outlets both inside and outside, a voltmeter, and a portable solar connection hookup, you should be set with the basics. Anything more than this, you'll have to let Lifestyle know.
Like most other RV manufacturers on the market, Lifestyle Campers is sure to be all ears on how you'd like to create your dream RV. That said, this crew also offers an array of options to boost your E2's capabilities even further. Take your glamping adventure to the next level with an outdoor shower, awning wall, larger solar panel, and even an extra battery.
As for pricing, I had to give Lifestyle my personal details to get you this info, but the 2021 puppies start off at just 38,950 AUD, equating to roughly 27,705 USD (at current exchange rates). Not bad at all, considering the equipment. However, if you end up wanting one, you may have to fly out to Australia. I looked for one in the U.S. but found none for sale.