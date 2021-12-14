Luna Tiny House Will Has You Sleeping Among the Stars in Style for Under $100K

autoevolution
In our search to create the perfect mobile home, some folks decided to just take an actual home, downsize it, put it on a frame with wheels, and you've started a new wave of mobile living, tiny houses.

14 Dec 2021, 18:29 UTC
One crew bringing mobile living to a whole new level is New Frontier Tiny Homes (NFTH). The name basically says it all as this crew is bent on taking the modern lifestyle and raising it to new heights. How high? Well, you can take the Luna as the perfect example of how this crew likes to operate.

Just to make things clear, NFTH isn't just known for the tiny homes they build but also the level of interior design they achieve within each one. They've even gone as far as collaborating with companies like Dunkin Donuts and Disney.

As for Luna, not much is said regarding what goes into creating this mobile home. But that doesn't take away from the fact that it looks like one of the freshest and most modern habitats I've seen in a long time. However, we are told that the roof and siding are completed from standing ribbed seam metal. At the same time, a Typar Rainscreen and Housewrap cover the exterior surface to protect the home from the elements.

The exterior is sleek, modern and features plenty of windows to allow our eyes to wander outside while letting natural light in. Heck, one whole wall is completed from nothing but glass. The remaining walls are destined for windows and structural protection. Inside, birch plywood lines the walls, while LED lighting illuminates the space.

Overall, the home offers 256 square feet (23.8 square meters) of living space and comes in with a weight of around 13,000 lbs (5,896 kg). Of course, this all depends on what else you bring along, but bare, that's the weight your Luna will come in with. Worried about moving it around? Don't be, as there's a double axle trailer underneath. It is a mobile home, after all.

Once inside, the best way to get an understanding of what awaits is to check out the gallery or continue reading. Upon entering Luna, you'll find that no comforts of home are missing. The kitchen is equipped with a drop-in sink, residential fridge, convection toaster/oven combo, and an electric cooktop. Custom cabinets and butcher block countertops make up the rest of the kitchen. There's a washer/dryer combo for keeping clothing clean.

Once meals are cooked and ready to be enjoyed, head on over to your living and/or dining room. Here, you can eat your meal while viewing the world through that massive glass wall. You can also add a convertible sofa in this area and be ready to welcome any guests that may want to join you overnight.

Speaking of welcoming guests, the loft, accessed by a staircase, is ready with a king bed, operable windows, and valance lighting. Space to add storage lockers or cabinets is also available. Best of all, there's direct contact with the world underneath, just in case you need to move things about without climbing down from your heavens.

The final feature any home requires is an adequate bathroom. The best way to describe the bathroom which Luna shows off is to tell you that it makes the one in my own home seem like it needs remodeling.

A walk-in shower with a glass door offers a perfect place to keep yourself clean. Recessed fixtures in the wall yield the perfect place for your soap or loofah. Large vanity with sink and shelving is found, while a window allows you to keep the space fresh.

In order to make sure you have all the adequate space to bring clothing, utensils, foods, and anything else your life requires, NFTH threw in countless cabinets and storage lockers to fit all your goodies. Most of the storage is granted by the construction built into the staircase.

There's no mention of things like water tanks or electrical systems, but then again, there isn't a need for any mention. For a starting price of 95,000 USD (84,280 EUR at current exchange rates), you can bet Luna is ready to have you sleeping among the stars. If you're looking to go mobile and don't know where to look, Luna is one home to consider.
