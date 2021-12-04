The SOD Rise 4x4 Is a Luxury Tiny Home in Unimog Clothing

One-percenters who also happen to love off-roading won’t do it in just any rig or, at the very least, that’s the assumption German outfitter Stone Offroad Design (SOD) has worked under with the development of their most recent offering, the Rise 4x4 (hat tip to New Atlas). It’s a Unimog-based overlander that is nothing short of a luxurious tiny home in disguise, and it’s perfect for the well-heeled adventurer looking to rough it up in style.
SOD makes all kinds of off-road conversions that can be used for exploring, as mobile offices or even mobile homes, but this one is definitely the most expensive in their lineup in recent months. In fact, it’s so expensive that they’re yet to produce a single unit, and have only offered renders to give interested buyers an idea of what to expect.
The SOD Rise 4x4-5032 is based on a Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5032 and fitted with a removable camper that serves as the mobile base. As the headline notes, it’s actually a luxurious tiny house and a very unexpected surprise given the ruggedness of the Unimog.
base vehicle comes prepared for off-road adventures of the wildest kind, including features like 8-speed transmission with off-road gear set, clearance-lifting portal axles, tire pressure management, and raised air intake system for when you have to cross a shallow body of water. You also get a lightbar and winch, as well as a rear garage that can hold a spare tire and a couple of dirtbikes, or a smaller ATV, within the maximum weight of 500 kg (1,102 pounds).
SOD is offering the Rise 4x4 in two engine variants, the Rise 4x4-5032-4-231, which comes with 4 cylinders and 231 hp, and the more powerful Rise 4x4-5032-6-400, with 6 cylinders and 400 hp. The latter is currently listed for sale with an asking price of €899,900, approximately $1,017,000 at the current exchange rate.
For this kind of money, SOD is throwing in everything, including
the kitchen sink a chandelier. The piece de resistance is the custom camper on the back of the Unimog, which can be removed and used on its own – say, when you’re not on the road, as a guest house. It’s the closest thing to a luxury tiny house strapped on the rugged platform of the Unimog, furnished in luxury materials like real leather and marble-like stoneware, copper and “Conform Graphite.”
The camper sleeps four adults in two king-size beds, two in the “alcove” over the cab and two more in a bed that’s hidden in the roof of the living room. The latter comes down when needed hovering over the black glossy dinner table and a section of the U-shaped couch, and is retracted back into position, presumably at the touch of a button. In what is a very surprising touch, there’s a minimalist chandelier dangling from the bed, adding a touch of sophistication to the spacious living room.
The kitchen is almost full-size, with a four-burner stove and a real-size fridge and freezer combo. There’s also a stylish sink and some cooking space, though, to be fair, the interior is styled exactly like the home of someone who isn’t really into cooking because they have people who do it for them. The bathroom, opposite the bookcase by the “alcove,” is also a full one, with a standing shower and a most stylish toilet and sink with vanity, all in black and white. There’s a 400-liter (106-gallon) fresh water tank and a 150-liter (40-gallon) gray water tank on board, as well as a fresh water pump with pressure sensor, and UV and sediment / carbon filter.
The Rise 4x4 is packed with technology, too. There’s a 360-degree 4-camera camera system in the living room, internet package, sound system and multimedia system with app control. Energy comes from a 24V 400Ah lithium-ion battery pack with Smart Battery Management System and voltage monitors, and 840W solar panels. You also get air and water heating, air conditioning and underfloor heating.
According to SOD, the Rise 4x4 offers “sophisticated, robust technology, remarkable performance values and absolute comfort for driver and passengers.” It is a “truly unique off-road camper” with handcrafted details and incredible attention to detail, the kind that doesn’t compromise on luxury items just for the sake of ruggedness. Of course, when you think you’re supposed to spend $1 million on it, it makes sense that it be the best in every possible way.
