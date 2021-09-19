The TruckHouse BCT Overlander Is Here: An Offshore Racing Yacht Built on a Trophy Truck

The BCT was announced in January this year, and based on the handful of renders and close-up shots released at the time, it was the kind of rig that can be used as a proper home no matter where your sense of adventure might take you. The first unit further enforces that idea, as it’s meant as an “offshore racing yacht [built] on a trophy truck,” with all-terrain and all-season capabilities, and a wide range of options for all budgets and vacation ideas.
The TruckHouse BCT is, in short, just that: a truck house, a reliable rig that takes you off the beaten path but will never let you rough it up. It’s a landyacht of sorts, and it’s priced like one, too. But more on that later.
Inspired by the 1987 Toyota Sunrader 4x4 camper, the BCT sits on top of the Toyota Tacoma truck. You get to choose between three “stages” when it comes to the base, starting with the TRD Sport Access Cab and ending with the TRD Pro. The idea with the BCT is that it should offer a little something for everyone: whether you’re an occasional, summer off-roader, or you want a rig to use all around the year for longer stretches, you can mix and match among the many options and get the perfect overlander.
The “house” is the result of over 1,000 hours of research and design, and its layout aims for efficiency, comfort and an added touch of coziness. There’s a queen-size bed over the cab, with the wet bathroom close-by and plenty of storage space on the opposite end.
The kitchen occupies both sides, and is fitted to ensure you get plenty of nutrition on your many adventures. We’re talking here about a proper kitchen, with a two-burner stove, microwave and an oven, fridge / freezer combo, stainless sink with filtered water, and countertop to serve as a working surface. At the rear of the mini-home is the dinette, which includes a U-shaped couch and a table for four (the swivel-mounted TV is optional). The table can be lowered and the couch becomes a secondary berth, big enough to sleep two adults of a more slender constitution.
Standing height is 6.3 feet (1.9 meters) and the seven safari-style large windows allow in plenty of light, to make the space feel even bigger. To avoid the cramped feeling that can come with over-the-cabin berths, the BCT comes with a skylight. Access from the cabin of the truck to the “home” is possible.
And then, there’s the question of versatility. As noted above, customers can spec their rig according to their needs and budget, so TruckHouse offers more than just the three stages for the base truck. In terms of performance, for example, you can opt for a naturally-aspirated engine or a supercharger. You also get three stages for exterior color, another three for off-road capabilities, three for entertainment, and three for the rear seats.
Off-grid capabilities are two-fold: you can get the 240-Ah lithium battery pack with a 400-W solar array on the roof (low-profile), or the 540-Ah battery pack with a 600-W solar panel system. Two more stages are offered under the “severe weather” option, with the second stage offering all-season capabilities with heated floors, AC, upgraded insulation, and heated water.
standard package (stage 1, that is) is $325,000 – way over the $285,000 price tag announced with the BCT launch in January. No delivery date is mentioned either, but pre-orders are now underway, with a $50,000 non-refundable deposit.
