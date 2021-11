Tacozilla Is Toyota’s Off-Road-Ready Version of a Micro-House, a Real Build

Built by Toyota Motorsports Garage on a design by the same team, in partnership with Complete Customs in McKinney, Texas, Tacozilla was a challenge, because the goal was to make it look cool but without sacrifice to functionality and performance. It had to replicate the styling of the ‘70s Chinook and, at the same time, integrate with the existing features and design of the Tacoma on which it’s based. As Marty Schwerter, team leader on the project says, it also had to “not look like a fridge” plopped in the bed of the Tacoma.Once the Tacoma TRD (powered by a 3.5-liter V6 with 278 hp at 6,000 rm and 265 lb-ft (359 Nm) of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission) was chosen as base, the bed was cut off. The team chose not to place the camper in the bed but to go under frame height instead, so as to allow standing height inside. They also put in a pop-up skylight in the roof for the same reason, as well as to allow in plenty of natural light and better ventilation.The Tacoma got two more inches of clearance and all-terrain General Tire Grabber X3 tires, as well as a custom fuel tank filler and a second battery in the engine bay. The camper is made of aluminum and welded onto the truck, and fully insulated, with a generously-sized pass-through to the cab area. The interior is small but incredibly well stocked and accommodating . Schwerter says it could sleep up to four people in comfort: you get a double bed over the cab, a lounge and living room with two couches (which can also be used for sleeping), a 3D-printed table that converts into a backlit piece of art, and a proper kitchen and wet bathroom.The kitchen has a sink and cooking area, two-burner stove, and refrigerator. The bathroom only holds a toilet and a hot-water shower, but it’s spacious enough not to get you feeling claustrophobic. In a build this size, that last part can’t be emphasized enough. You also get more storage throughout, including under the two sofas.Tacozilla is small , something Toyota knows and acknowledges throughout the official presentation. At the same time, though, it’s comfy and airy, thanks to a combination of sparse furnishes, naked aluminum walls, and teak wood flooring – and especially thanks to the hundreds of hours of careful planning and working on it. The back door alone, Toyota says, is the result of 100 work hours.Because of the unique styling and the custom, retro-inspired paintjob, Tacozilla is a sight that can’t pass by unnoticed, and that was the goal from the start. Whether you’re out in the backwoods or on the street, Tacozilla is bound to make an impression. For the more practical adventurer (after all, not everyone is looking for extra attention from strangers), the tapered shape of the camper means it handles well off-road despite the size.Tacozilla is now on display at the Toyota exhibit at the Las Vegas Convention Center until November 5, 2021. If you can’t make it by, you can see it in detail in the videos below and the photos in the gallery. Toyota has no plans to bring Tacozilla into production or, if it does, it hasn’t said anything yet. But it should, because that’s an incredibly cool build , overlanding enthusiasts are already saying online.