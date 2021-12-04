Porsche Becomes a Little More Like Tesla With Their Investment in 1KOMMA5°

Porsche is making a move that mimics Tesla in that they're making sure that EV infrastructure is available to their customers. To do so, they've partnered with 1KOMMA5°, a brand that is all about expanding the market for carbon-neutral energy.
This move isn't too far afield from the way that Tesla combined with SolarCity as the two had similar goals. 1KOMMA5° has one goal, helping to create smart cities and create a more carbon-neutral world.
They offer buyers the chance to store energy and charge vehicles at home and in dense urban areas. It might not be shocking then that the CFO of 1KOMMA5°, Philipp Schroder, used to work at Tesla.
Ultimately though, 1KOMMA5° is about a lot more than just one brand or company. They actually support a host of leading electrical installation companies across Europe with a focus on renewable energies.
Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche said "The topic of smart cities is an exciting field of activity for Porsche. We are primarily concerned here with the networked, efficient and sustainable city.
At Porsche, we are asking ourselves a question: how can we further enhance the quality of life in urban areas? And not only on four wheels but also with more extensive premium offers. In this respect, 1KOMMA5° fits perfectly into our investment strategy.”
The amount of investment hasn't been publicly announced but it's clear that Porsche is making big moves. Recently, they announced additional investment in EV charging infrastructure around Europe.
That fits in nicely as the brand continues to leverage products like the new Taycan Sport Turismo. It would also serve other brand interests like Rimac. Only time will tell but this move to add EV infrastructure clearly puts Porsche at the forefront of the industry.
Now we wait to see what 1KOMMA5° makes of their big new partner.
