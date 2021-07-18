The Power of Elon: Tesla CEO Approves of CyberLandr, the Cybertruck Dream RV

The Cybertruck, the Tesla electric pickup truck that has divided opinions, sparked memes and has already revolutionized the auto industry without even existing beyond the prototype stage, is supposed to go into production later this year. Once the final prototype or the production version is shown, the wheels will start spinning on the first-ever Cybertruck overlander, the CyberLandr.





It is touted as the most revolutionary RV ever created, smart and adaptable, versatile and very comfortable, the perfect vacation vehicle, moving office, or even permanent residence slash getaway vehicle in case of natural disasters. That last part includes zombie attacks, which is just fitting for an overlander meant for the equally zombie-ready



We spoke about



So what exactly is this CyberLandr? It’s the dream RV, in short. It’s smart,



More importantly, everything inside is controlled in the app, allowing for easier maintenance and cost control. “In much the same way that Teslas are software-defined cars, CyberLandr is the first software-defined RV,” Stream It says. “This means that instead of a wall covered with control panels for water tanks, pumps, battery status, solar panels (each with its own user interface), there is an app for your smartphone to consolidate and simplify these functions. But it doesn’t stop there, the app can also be used to control the lights, window dimming, view the video surveillance cameras, and much more.”



Not least of all, the CyberLander is, as of earlier this month,



As noted above, the CyberLandr has already proven a success, if the number of reported pre-orders are any indication. The promise of a perfect RV, which blends the versatility of an off-road vacation vehicle with the functionality of a permanent residence that’s also self-sufficient, is far too alluring for many to resist.



Now that Elon is seemingly “cool” with the idea, expect interest to grow even bigger. That is



“Cool.”



Cool — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2021



