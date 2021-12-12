The Trahan Tiny House May Be Tiny, But It Comes With Its Own Gym

Fritz Tiny Home is a Canadian company that first made headlines with its flagship product, also called the Fritz Tiny Home and introduced earlier this year. The follow-up is just as gorgeous, albeit more custom and slightly larger, the Trahan – a virtual yoga studio slash permanent residence on wheels, with style to spare.
The appeal of tiny homes lies in the fact that they promise comfortable living in a very compact footprint, reduced running costs, and the possibility of relocating at will. This promised sense of freedom is, more often than not, strong enough to override the obvious disadvantages of downsizing and the prohibitive cost of such a unit. However, if you do have money to invest, you might as well go fully custom and, this way, make sure those disadvantages disappear into thin air.
This is what Heather and Kevin Fritz have done with the Trahan, a unit that was designed with input from the owner, an at-home yoga instructor, who shares the space with her partner. The Trahan offers accommodation for two in a structure that is just 32 feet (9.7 meters) long and sits on a triple-axle trailer. It’s slightly larger than its predecessor, and the extra space was used to integrate two separate areas for working out – a micro-gym, if you will.
space free of clutter to spread the mat, while the owner does online classes.
The dining area is situated centrally and doubles as an office. The “desk” (or table, if this space is used for dining by the couple) incorporates storage and air ventilation. When the couple is entertaining a larger party, a fold-out table and chairs for six are hidden in the storage area under the sofa.
The kitchen is almost life-size, with concrete countertops and white cabinetry, which, in combination with the large windows throughout, offer a sense of a much larger space. There’s a life-size refrigerator, a four-burner stove and oven, a large sink, and a suspended microwave that hides the extractor. Other spaces in this tiny might be downsized, but this kitchen is anything but.
The bathroom and the micro-gym are located at the other end, under the loft that serves as bedroom. The “gym” means room for a Peloton bike and some shelving for towels, weights, and other small workout gear. For maximum headroom, the ceiling right above the stationary bike is coffered walnut ceiling; the two large windows are meant to create the impression that you’re riding your bike outside.
the available space. The dry toilet features an RV-style hookup, and there’s also a small sink with vanity. The standing shower features a gorgeous walnut base created on a CNC router and sealed with an epoxy pour. A washer / dryer combo and extra storage are also available.
The bedroom is accessible through a storage-integrated ladder, and features a landing that allows standing. The loft is mostly occupied by a queen-size bed, but there’s storage on each side and the large lateral windows provide cross-ventilation, as well as prevent the sensation that you’re in a cramped space.
The Trahan comes with underfloor heating and extra ventilation, through a Blauberg Vento ERV system. It is not fitted for off-grid living, boasting instead 30-amp power and standard RV sewer connection but, like with most tinies, this could probably be done for an interested party at an extra cost.
Offering a total living space of 362 square feet (34 square meters), the Trahan is wrapped in black metal and Douglas fir, and insulated for the cold Canadian winters. The interior is also wood, Douglas fir milled by one of the designers, which adds to the impression that this is a modern-day cabin.
cheap: this Canadian maker usually charges between CAD $165,00 and $225,000 (US$130,000 and $177,000, at the current exchange rate) for a base unit, without customization and off-grid capabilities. No one said that living intentionally is cheap.
The appeal of tiny homes lies in the fact that they promise comfortable living in a very compact footprint, reduced running costs, and the possibility of relocating at will. This promised sense of freedom is, more often than not, strong enough to override the obvious disadvantages of downsizing and the prohibitive cost of such a unit. However, if you do have money to invest, you might as well go fully custom and, this way, make sure those disadvantages disappear into thin air.
This is what Heather and Kevin Fritz have done with the Trahan, a unit that was designed with input from the owner, an at-home yoga instructor, who shares the space with her partner. The Trahan offers accommodation for two in a structure that is just 32 feet (9.7 meters) long and sits on a triple-axle trailer. It’s slightly larger than its predecessor, and the extra space was used to integrate two separate areas for working out – a micro-gym, if you will.
space free of clutter to spread the mat, while the owner does online classes.
The dining area is situated centrally and doubles as an office. The “desk” (or table, if this space is used for dining by the couple) incorporates storage and air ventilation. When the couple is entertaining a larger party, a fold-out table and chairs for six are hidden in the storage area under the sofa.
The kitchen is almost life-size, with concrete countertops and white cabinetry, which, in combination with the large windows throughout, offer a sense of a much larger space. There’s a life-size refrigerator, a four-burner stove and oven, a large sink, and a suspended microwave that hides the extractor. Other spaces in this tiny might be downsized, but this kitchen is anything but.
The bathroom and the micro-gym are located at the other end, under the loft that serves as bedroom. The “gym” means room for a Peloton bike and some shelving for towels, weights, and other small workout gear. For maximum headroom, the ceiling right above the stationary bike is coffered walnut ceiling; the two large windows are meant to create the impression that you’re riding your bike outside.
the available space. The dry toilet features an RV-style hookup, and there’s also a small sink with vanity. The standing shower features a gorgeous walnut base created on a CNC router and sealed with an epoxy pour. A washer / dryer combo and extra storage are also available.
The bedroom is accessible through a storage-integrated ladder, and features a landing that allows standing. The loft is mostly occupied by a queen-size bed, but there’s storage on each side and the large lateral windows provide cross-ventilation, as well as prevent the sensation that you’re in a cramped space.
The Trahan comes with underfloor heating and extra ventilation, through a Blauberg Vento ERV system. It is not fitted for off-grid living, boasting instead 30-amp power and standard RV sewer connection but, like with most tinies, this could probably be done for an interested party at an extra cost.
Offering a total living space of 362 square feet (34 square meters), the Trahan is wrapped in black metal and Douglas fir, and insulated for the cold Canadian winters. The interior is also wood, Douglas fir milled by one of the designers, which adds to the impression that this is a modern-day cabin.
cheap: this Canadian maker usually charges between CAD $165,00 and $225,000 (US$130,000 and $177,000, at the current exchange rate) for a base unit, without customization and off-grid capabilities. No one said that living intentionally is cheap.