Microhaus Is the Smallest, Smartest and Most Efficient Tiny House. Affordable, Too

Microhaus is the latest addition to the lineup of Haus.Me, a tiny home maker that specializes in smart tinies. We’ve covered the Haus.Me flagship model in a previous story, stressing how it was incredibly well-furnished, good-looking and tech-packed, and like many other drool-worthy tinies, painfully expensive.
The Microhaus is all the things Haus.Me is, except for the high price tag. It aims to be, and quite possibly is, the smallest, smartest, and most efficient tiny house on the market right now and, perhaps most impressively of all, it is also on the affordable side.
Described as “simple as an RV, cool as a yacht,” Microhaus is perfectly suited for travel, for a single individual or a family of two. It weighs just 8,900 pounds (4,037 kg), which means it’s easily transportable on a trailer – even if the towing vehicle is a Tesla Model X, as the video below shows. Because it’s made of one piece, it requires little set-up and no permits or groundworks, which pretty much means you can pack up your stuff and relocate elsewhere on a whim.
without further hassle.
Microhaus has a composite structure made up of 3D-printed structural components of fiberglass and painted steel. It’s yacht-inspired and extremely durable, but also lightweight. Inside, you get 120 square feet (11 square meters) of living space, divided between three areas: a kitchenette, a bedroom, and the bathroom.
Naturally, given the dimensions of this tiny, you’re to expect everything to be scaled down. The kitchen area comes with micro-fridge and microwave, a sink, a coffee maker, and some storage space. The bedroom features a two-person bed with integrated storage all around (and pro sound and video system), while the bathroom is perhaps the more “generous” feature, with a full-size shower, an electric toilet, and sink with vanity.
That said, in terms of the cramped interior, it helps that the tiny has two large panoramic windows on each side, and that furnishes are not just of premium quality materials, but styled in a clean, minimalist fashion. For the interior, Haus.Me chose stone, genuine wood and soft fabric finishes, combined with smart appliances.
the project so, like the Haus.Me models, Microhaus comes with a cloud-based self-diagnosis system, power and water backup of up to 10 hours, voice control, touchless faucets, adaptive lights, Antivirus Shield air purification system, and reverse osmosis water purification system. These translate into “very little maintenance costs.”
The Microhaus is delivered in one piece, already assembled and ready to use almost instantly. Haus.Me says that some 60 minutes of setting up should be enough before you move in. The makers also promise a quick return on investment and, as that tired cliché goes, satisfaction guaranteed.
Microhaus is offered in two models: the Light model and the Pro, with the difference between the two being the materials used for the interior and the tech features. It’s the Pro that comes with stone floors and real wood furniture, as well as water and air filtration systems. Surprisingly for a tiny or prefabricated house, the price is on the affordable side, $60,000 for the Light and $80,000 for the Pro, respectively.
