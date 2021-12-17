Part-Carbon Plymouth Cuda Isn't Pretty in Pink, Virtually Stocks Muscle Car Prey

4 Buick GNX Widebody Is Like a Slammed CGI Antihero Looking for Total Redemption

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dom Höst (@altered_intent) Today it has amassed a cult following. But, oddly enough, Plymouth only managed to share the Barracuda performance story with the world for a brief period. Born in 1964, it lived to tell its Camaro and Mustang-rivaling tale for merely a decade.Still, it had a lasting effect across both the real world and the virtual realm to this day. As far as pixel masters are concerned, they all have their visions on the matter. Case in point. Dom Host, the CGI expert better known as altered_intent on social media, gives us another sample of his famous “ derelict ” style.He loves to also personify his outrageous, real-world backyard Hot Rod exploits across the plains of imagination land. And it’s adamantly clear his fabricator skills would probably get severely tested if these projects were little more than stunning wishful thinking. Which is sometimes for the better, other times for the worse.Frankly, even this Plymouth Barracuda might not be everyone’s cup of tea. And it’s not because of the less than common (for a muscle car) “pretty in pink” colorway. More like it’s going to spark ample polemics among Hemi Cuda purists about the restomod treatment. Frankly, if our own two cents are allowed, the setup seems 99% magnificent if it was solely done for the sheer pleasure of shock value.All the ingredients are there. This looks like a second-generation (1967-1969) Cuda that lost some weight to reach new-found wide and low extremes. The slammed looks are entirely befitting of the humongous carbon fiber fender flares. Meanwhile, the bulging carbon fiber hood is almost eclipsed by the protruding exhaust.Even the side sills are wider than life itself, and the Plymouth dwells in the shadows like a predator stocking on unassuming muscle-car prey. On the other hand, there is one thing that is bothering us. From the rear, that huge light cluster looks like a Star Wars lightsaber that got too lazy and fat.