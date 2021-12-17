Bugatti “Woody Gatty” 57SC Atlantic Is a Digitally Blown Custom Like No Other

Much can be said about Jean Bugatti and his Bugatti Type 57 masterpiece. It was the crown jewel of Ettore Bugatti’s son’s career, many would say. And it’s one of the most coveted cars ever, according to others.
Stories – both true and false – abound regarding the very few 57s that existed and continue to dwell across the real-world automotive plains even today. Stories of rags and riches, trials and tribulations, and high-stake gambles. Naturally, few dare to even think about Bugatti, let alone start imagining ways to customize a Type 57 and make one of the very few units left in the world truly their own.
Luckily, automotive virtual artists have no constraints. They can easily allow their imagination to run rampant, fully aware that no real-world cars will be hurt by their thoughts. Well, purist feelings might still take a hit, though. Especially on this occasion.
Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media clearly has a knack for outrageous builds and won’t take a step back even when it comes to old Euro legends. As such, possibly because of the Northern hemisphere’s freezing temperatures, he decided to give us a sunny ocean-side project.
And of course, a Bugatti Type 57S/SC Atlantic would easily fit the marine theme, right? Well, it did. And in a big way! That might even be an understatement, but it’s not like this would be the first CGI expert to employ this type of theme and get away with a crazy virtual project.
Besides, it’s a twisted, convoluted way of honoring 57’s coachwork body legacy. Now, a blown V8 Bugatti fitted with wooden panels and surfing boards sticking through the rear window might not be everyone’s cup of tea. But at least the artist also gave us the option of choosing a second, darker interpretation, right?
Luckily, automotive virtual artists have no constraints. They can easily allow their imagination to run rampant, fully aware that no real-world cars will be hurt by their thoughts. Well, purist feelings might still take a hit, though. Especially on this occasion.
Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media clearly has a knack for outrageous builds and won’t take a step back even when it comes to old Euro legends. As such, possibly because of the Northern hemisphere’s freezing temperatures, he decided to give us a sunny ocean-side project.
And of course, a Bugatti Type 57S/SC Atlantic would easily fit the marine theme, right? Well, it did. And in a big way! That might even be an understatement, but it’s not like this would be the first CGI expert to employ this type of theme and get away with a crazy virtual project.
Besides, it’s a twisted, convoluted way of honoring 57’s coachwork body legacy. Now, a blown V8 Bugatti fitted with wooden panels and surfing boards sticking through the rear window might not be everyone’s cup of tea. But at least the artist also gave us the option of choosing a second, darker interpretation, right?