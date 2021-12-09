Bugatti Unveils Bespoke Chiron Pur Sport ‘Grand Prix’, Inspired by Iconic Type 51 Race Car

If you thought cars don’t get much more exclusive than a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, we’d like to remind you that even the Chiron could be had in various specifications, such as Sport, Super Sport and Pur Sport. Then you’ve got one-off projects such as the Centodieci, Divo and the La Voiture Noire, which are worth considerably more than just $3 mil.
That being said, we’d like to introduce you to the new Chiron Pur Sport ‘Grand Prix’, the very first project undertaken by the Bugatti Sur Mesure customization program, which means it’s bespoke and thus, quite special.
It is inspired by the heroics of Louis Chiron himself, who won the French Grand Prix at Montlhery in 1931 behind the wheel of a Bugatti Type 51 (itself an enhanced version of the Type 35), wearing number 32 – which is also present on the Chiron Pur Sport ‘Grand Prix’, painted by hand, no less.
Other visual highlights include the two-tone paint and the various red accents found on the inside, such as stitching, piping, custom embroidery and multiple ‘Grand Prix’ badges. Other features, like the Alcantara flat bottom steering wheel, were already available on the “regular” Pur Sport.
As for what makes the Pur Sport more thrilling than lesser versions of the Chiron, well, even though its 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine makes the same 1,479 hp (1,500 ps) as before, Bugatti moved the redline even further by 200 rpm, to match the recalibrated gearbox with 15 percent closer ratios.
The chassis has also been upgraded to where it now has stiffer springs. The wheels meanwhile are more lightweight than before, with an emphasis on improved ventilation for the brakes. Then you’ve got the aero upgrades, like the optimized front fascia, larger grille, new splitter and a large rear wing.
Bottom line, while the Pur Sport isn’t technically the fastest Chiron out there, it really should feel more at home on the race track, compared to say a Super Sport or even a Super Sport 300+.
