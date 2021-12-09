Bugatti Unveils Bespoke Chiron Pur Sport ‘Grand Prix’, Inspired by Iconic Type 51 Race Car

If you thought cars don’t get much more exclusive than a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, we’d like to remind you that even the Chiron could be had in various specifications, such as Sport, Super Sport and Pur Sport. Then you’ve got one-off projects such as the Centodieci, Divo and the La Voiture Noire, which are worth considerably more than just $3 mil.

8 photos