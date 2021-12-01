Widened Go Mango '70 Dodge Challenger Gets 426 Hemi-Blown to Purist Smithereens

Some people enjoy a subtle passing through life. Others like to go the polar opposite. At least as far as their virtual realm creations are concerned. So, how about setting fire to another classic car purist convention?
That would be the one that vintage models should be kept as close as possible to their original factory form. Well, thinking about Timothy Adry Emmanuel’s latest CGI project, that couldn’t be more out of the question than it already is. And you know what, we love every Go Mango bit and shiny piece.
After all, one shouldn’t be limited by traditional conventions when no classic cars get hurt in the making of a digital project. And this one, although it’s labeled as a Pro Street impersonator, is probably forever destined to remain just wishful thinking. Which, according to some, may not be an awfully bad outcome.
For others, the blown 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T is deliciously outrageous. Everything on this virtual build screams “I want to hear all the polemics, then some more.” But it is controversy in the right direction, as far as I am concerned, not the way BMW continues to test our patience with the ever-growing big-grilled ideas its designers have.
Anyway, back to the classic Challenger at virtual hand. The pixel master behind the adry53customs account on social media cooked this up as a reference to a popular tag (#blowergang), and it’s pretty obvious why. But this is more than a simple Challenger slapped with an open bay engine and a blown 426ci Hemi V8 packing “barndoor butterfly scoop on top.”
It’s also labeled as “very daily drivable.” We seriously doubt that assumption, though not only because of all the cool little details that might have every “grandpa” run amuck after freaking out at the sight of this “stock-style fender-widened and raised Go Mango ‘70 Challenger.” But mostly due to the classic Dodge turned Pro Street hero being equipped with an egregious quad-pipe side exhaust setup...
