Quad-Finned, Wide 1957 Chevy Tri-Five Has “NASCAR Steroids,” Exposed Twin-Turbo LS

Tri-Five 1955, 1956, and 1957 Chevrolet passenger cars were quite revolutionary in their heyday. So, they rightfully spawned a mind-blowing cult following both among vintage car collectors and Hot Rod enthusiasts.
Naturally, everyone has their favorites. It seems that Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist behind the adry53customs account on social media, will not go straight to the Bel Air and Nomad top. Instead, he is content with playing the extreme Hot Rod card on the One-Fifty (aka Chevy 150), the model that was mostly seen as the economy/fleet entry into the carmaker’s range at the time.
But his virtual interpretation is certainly a far cry from the business-oriented days of the second-generation One-Fifty. Which, at the twilight of its career – in 1957 – was mostly notable for the debut of Chevy’s 283ci Small-Block V8. Now, after a notable absence from the CGI battlefield, the pixel master probably decided to make an outstanding return.
So, he probably chose to stir the pot within the traditionalist fold by way of hitting the world of automotive imagination with a huge bang. It’s a rascal of 1957 Chevy 150 two-door (a highly popular choice back in the day) fitted with all the Hot Rod bells and whistles – both possible... and some a bit impossible.
Note the laid-out stance that sees the widebody ‘57 One-Fifty dropped to the ground so much that even ants would fear for their own life. Afterward, let’s check out the rear first. This is where a set of wider-than-life rubber resides along with “a little bit of NASCAR steroids” via the side-mounted NASCAR Boom Tube exhaust system. Oh, and let’s not forget about the “I’ll slap you silly if you laugh” choice of adding quad tailfins...
Then, and only then can we arrive full circle at the front. Where there is no engine hood at all. That way, the exposed LS V8 mill can breathe at will and gather all the necessary oxygen for its twin-turbocharged assembly. Did we forget anything? Probably not since – quite unfortunately – there's no interior view to also speak of.
