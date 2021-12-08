Bugatti Is on a Roll, Opens New Showrooms Faster Than You Can Do Your Christmas Shopping

Having organized several test drive events, all while launching an extremely expensive pool table and a bespoke champagne complete with a unique case, Bugatti has started opening new showrooms, in different parts of the world.
Last month, they expanded their presence in the Middle East by teaming up with SAMACO Automotive to open a dealership in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, and more recently, they have partnered with the Sytner Group to open a new showroom in the United Kingdom.
Displaying the Molsheim company’s new corporate identity, the second one in Europe to do so, it is located in Manchester and comprises a showroom and a customer service workshop, creating “a unique experience for customers and guests to enjoy,” Bugatti states.
“The UK has historically been one of the strongest markets for Bugatti,” said the automaker’s Regional Director for Europe, Guy Caquelin. “The exclusivity of our partner network and the high standards that we set for everyone at Bugatti, require us to select the right partners if we want to expand in a country like the UK. With the Sytner Group, we were able to do this with establishing a magnificent presence in Manchester.”
Despite becoming more reachable to customers all over the world, Bugatti has only a few dozen Chiron build slots left. Toward the end of October, they announced that out of the total 500 to be made, fewer than 40 were still up for grabs. Customers will have to limit their choice to the Pur Sport and Super Sport variants of the French hypercar, developed under the Volkswagen Group’s umbrella, as these are the only ones still available.
The Chiron Pur Sport was introduced last year and features upgraded aerodynamics, and stiffer suspension, with Bugatti billing it as the driver’s Chiron. The Super Sport, on the other hand, is regarded as the ultimate GT. It has a longtail design, and packs an upgraded version of the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine that develops 1,600 ps (1,577 hp / 1,177 kW), a 100 ps (99 hp / 74 kW) improvement. The Chiron Super Sport is capable of maxing out at 440 kph (273 kph).
