GM Design Should Have Never Revealed What Chevy's New Blazer Might Have Been

Chevrolet’s contemporary roster has no less than seven crossover/SUV model lines to choose from. Better make your pick wisely, though, because not all of them were created equally.
The passenger-dedicated high-riding Chevy family starts from the little Trax and ends with the humongous Suburban. If the extremes are of main interest, the choice is pretty simple. What’s tucked in between them is a bit harder to make out.
For example, smack in the middle of the pack (at least in terms of starting MSRPs) is the all-new Blazer mid-size crossover SUV. It carries a legendary name that gives classic SUV fans ample K5 goosebumps. But alas, Chevrolet has decided to go in a different direction altogether, slapping a series of Camaro design cues and calling it a sporty day.
It seems both consumers and reviewers alike didn’t like the way GM was over and out on the matter, though. Ask around, and people will seem fairly disappointed with the new interpretation of the iconic nameplate. Sure, we can understand why Chevy wanted to create a dynamic crossover aura around their reinvented Blazer.
It was, most likely, to protect itself from the chance that both Jeep Wranglers and Ford Broncos would mop up the floor with GM’s creation. But it seems that even as a sporty derivative it failed to make an impact, both in the real and virtual worlds. Oddly enough, the ones that demonstrated the latter were none other than the peeps behind General Motors' Design Center social media channel.
They recently showed an ideation sketch of an unnamed Chevy model. It’s not the first time they have done that, either for a model that became real or for something that forever remained just wishful thinking. But this time around they just built a fire under the real-world Chevy Blazer. A virtual one, but still a scorching one.
It seems that people would have agreed with Chevy’s new sporty Blazer if only the production series crossover was looking more like the ideation sketch made by none other than Brian Malczewski. Boy, it sure looks like even the Lead Exterior Designer at GM does not get away with implementing his ideas these days.
