Shelby GT500KR: The 900 HP King of the Road Celebrates the Company's 60 Years of Existance

2 Chevy Beast Concept Looks Ready to Eat Jeeps and Broncos at SEMA

1 GM Design Shares Vision of Futuristic Buick Coupe-SUV, They Better Make It Real

Chevrolet Off-Road Concept Official Sketch Is Half SEMA Beast, Half Monster Truck

Remember the Chevy Off-Road Concept from this year’s SEMA Show? You don’t, right? Well, that’s because it was unveiled under the designation ‘Beast’, which Chevrolet then retracted earlier this month, possibly because of a copyright issue. 7 photos



Well, call it what you will, but one thing is for certain – this thing is more rugged than Tom Hardy’s chin, and nowhere is that more evident than in this official sketch by GM creative designer Jaymer Starbody.



The sketch looks pretty much just like the



As for what makes the real thing



In terms of what it can do off-road, that’s where the 13.5-inches (34 cm) of ground clearance come into play, way more than you have on a Silverado, which is what this concept is based upon. The concept formerly known as the ‘Beast’ also boasts a break-over angle of 35 degrees and a departure angle of 46.5 degrees.



Meanwhile, the custom long-travel suspension allows the front wheels to travel as much as 12 inches (30 cm), while the rear wheels can stretch to 15.5 inches (39 cm).



View this post on Instagram A post shared by GM Design (@generalmotorsdesign) “We were recently approached by an entity objecting to our use of the Beast name. The team is evaluating alternatives for the Chevy LT4 crate engine off-road concept vehicle shown at SEMA 2021,” said a company spokesperson, as per Muscle Cars & Trucks Well, call it what you will, but one thing is for certain – this thing is more rugged than Tom Hardy’s chin, and nowhere is that more evident than in this official sketch by GM creative designer Jaymer Starbody.The sketch looks pretty much just like the finished product from a front and three-quarters angle, although the wheels are considerably larger here. It looks almost like a Monster Truck, but that’s to be expected when dealing with sketches representing off-road-focused machines.As for what makes the real thing such a special vehicle , it starts with the 650 hp supercharged LT4 crate engine, feeding all four 20-inch wheels (with 37-inch tires) via the 10-speed automatic gearbox. Other highlights include the Chevrolet Performance Big Brake Upgrade with discs at every corner, plus six-piston Brembos, and a pair of 7-inch LCD displays inside.In terms of what it can do off-road, that’s where the 13.5-inches (34 cm) of ground clearance come into play, way more than you have on a Silverado, which is what this concept is based upon. The concept formerly known as the ‘Beast’ also boasts a break-over angle of 35 degrees and a departure angle of 46.5 degrees.Meanwhile, the custom long-travel suspension allows the front wheels to travel as much as 12 inches (30 cm), while the rear wheels can stretch to 15.5 inches (39 cm).