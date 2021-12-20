Modernized Ferrari F40 Based on Countach LPI 800-4 Is a Digital Lambo Nightmare

If Ferrari's Tifosi are currently trying to persuade the Prancing Horse’s decision factors to greenlight a reinvention of the Ferrari F40 in the same vein as Lambo’s Countach LPI 800-4, they might want to hide this idea from them. Otherwise, the head honchos might run amuck.
Although it was met with some backlash both from the virtual and real worlds, Lamborghini probably scored massive brand image points with its remastered 2022 Countach LPI 800-4. After all, it’s probably more important that all 112 examples were spoken for, ahead of the actual introduction than all the polemics in the world.
Created as an homage to its original Countach just in time for the nameplate’s 50th anniversary, the Sian FKP 37-based modern interpretation sure doesn’t feel underpowered at all. The carbon-fiber monocoque build is as light as possible, while the mild-hybrid powertrain has just a tad less power. Still, more than 800 ponies are nothing to sneeze at, enabling a claimed performance of zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in a mere 2.8-seconds, as well as a maximum speed of 221 mph (355 kph).
Its design, on the other hand, feels like an entirely different story. Huge polemics have been going on for months, and it seems that everyone – including most virtual artists – had their idea on how to improve the styling. Well, there is one pixel master that might show how Lambo’s interpretation is actually a dream of roses.
The CGI expert behind the superrenderscars account on social media is no stranger to controversial virtual projects. But having a potentially contemporary Ferrari F40 based on the modernized Lamborghini Countach sure feels like double sacrilege. Or perhaps like a Ferrari and Lamborghini fan’s worst nightmare.
Anyway, unlike some of this account’s equally polemics-inducing face swaps, this idea doesn’t get the approval of rendering fans either. And it’s probably for the best since this creation has been staring at us quite strangely. And we are already feeling a little uneasy about those odd, thin headlights that feel like slim eyes with dual pupils... Sheesh, I hope to forget that odd look before I go to bed tonight!
