2023 BMW M2 Will Be a Proper Driver's Car, Won't Win Any Beauty Contests, Though

BMW’s M Division knows that the new generation M2 has some very big shoes to fill. As a result, they are definitely taking their time with the fine-tuning part, and with the unveiling supposedly scheduled for the second half of 2022, they have enough time to make sure that everything works accordingly.
Needless to say that the camouflage has yet to come off, officially that is, because unofficially, several designers have put their skills to the test to preview its shape. The latest rendering comes courtesy of walterdepipsa on Instagram and portrays the premium subcompact sports coupe’s more aggressive shape over the normal 2 Series family.
We have a feeling that the final product will look very similar to this digital illustration that features fender flares, small kidney grille with horizontal slats and M badge on the left one, large air intake in the front bumper, two additional vents to the sides, and two more in front of the doors. A carbon fiber roof would lower the center of gravity, making the car more maneuverable, and the wheels carry over from a previously scooped prototype, albeit in a two-tone finish.
A sweet burble will contribute to the whole experience, enriched by the re-tuned chassis with dedicated suspension settings, high-performance brakes, and a few other special touches. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, from the latest M3 and M4 models, is understood to have been chosen for the new-gen M2.
Unlike its biggest rivals from Mercedes-AMG and Audi Sport, namely the CLA 45 S and RS 3 Sedan, the hot Bimmer will have a rear-wheel drive setup. Future owners will probably have to decide whether they want theirs with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Inside, the 2023 BMW M2 will feature front seats with extra side bolstering, likely bedecked by contrast stitching and piping. Additional carbon fiber trim should be included too, and the cockpit will be decorated by the typical M logos. Moreover, it is believed that the infotainment system and digital dials will be upgraded over the ones in the regular 2er lineup, and will perhaps sport dedicated sub-menus.
All-in-all, this is shaping up to be a proper driver’s car, and we cannot wait to experience it first-hand, though we’ll supposedly have to wait around a year to do so, because production is said to kick off toward the end of 2022.
