Reborn 1980s Legend Might Become Even Cooler Via Sustainable 21st Century Twist

This summer, we were surprised and happy to report that a little “atelier” company called Legende Automobiles was restomodding the definitive 1980s French pocket rocket. It was a Renault 5 Turbo, all right, but with a new name: Turbo3.
Sure, just like many other newborn manufacturers, the 400-horsepower turbocharged wonder is still a virtual project right now. Interesting, for something that is pitched as the anti-digital cure for a world obsessed over technology, right? Nevertheless, we kind of fell in love with it as we are a bit suckers for 1980s icons.
Well, it seems the team of virtual designers that are helping Legende Automobiles – a “French manufacture handmade in Los Angeles” - fulfill its high-performance restomod dream just got larger. The initial Turbo3 virtual project visualization belongs to Alan Derosier, Steffen Hess (aka steffenhesscg), and Martin Peng. Meanwhile, fabrication will be taken care of by the race and drift car specialist over at BloodMotorsportGarage in Los Angeles, California.
And it seems the team felt their Legende Turbo3 has more to say about how their reinterpretation of the analog 1980s should blend with today’s modern life. With help from Carlos (aka colorsponge on social media), who clearly has a knack for digital collaborations, they morphed their Renault 5 Turbo-inspired Turbo3 into something that is both artsy and sustainable.
With a decidedly 21st-century pop art twist, the feisty pocket rocket has now gained not just a tasty paintjob but also a new subset of raw-looking materials. Although the changed bits and pieces almost look like forged carbon fiber from afar, the bumpers, side skirts, wings, and mirror arms were envisioned to be made from recycled plastic.
Hopefully, if this new collaboration gains enough traction, the colorful result might even transform from mere wishful thinking into a restomod reality. Not that Legende’s Turbo3 does not look rad in normal form. But this organic-like material/pop art paintjob atmosphere suits it even better if our own two cents are allowed into the fold.
