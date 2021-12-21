Porsche Unveils Camouflaged LMDh Prototype, Expands Motorsport Activities

Porsche has unveiled a camouflaged version of its LMDh prototype. The race car will be entered in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and the North American IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Testing will begin in January 2022, but the finished vehicle will race in the 2023 season.
Porsche is happy to be able to compete for overall victories in endurance classics such as Le Mans, Daytona, and Sebring with cars of identical construction. This is possible due to a rule alignment between the two championships. While teams have been forced to develop new race cars for the corresponding season, the championship will bring interesting entries.
Porsche has teamed up with Penske Motorsport for this entry, and the selected chassis manufacturer is Multimatic. The hybrid racing car will provide 500 kW of power, which is 680 ps (ca. 670 horsepower), and it will be developed with two new drivers who are fresh to the company's roster. Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr have been included in Porsche Motorsport's works driver line-up as of 2022.
Cameron is a 33-year-old American who won the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship DPi title in 2016 and 2019, while Nasr, his new colleague, is a Brazilian ex-Formula 1 driver who won the North American Endurance Racing championship in 2018 and 2021. With just those two new additions to the team, it is evident that Porsche is eyeing a new title in endurance racing.
At the same time, the German marque will race in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, as well as expand its customer sport activities. The latter involves teams that run in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, the Porsche Cup, and customer racing programs. In the latter case, Porsche will offer its 911 GT3 R for its customer teams, as well as the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport.
The 911 RSR will be once again entered in the FIA World Endurance Championship, where Porsche has entered two works vehicles for the 2022 season. The latter consists of six races, which will be run by cars numbered 91 and 92, which will be driven by Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Leitz, Kevin Estre, and Dane Michael Christensen.
