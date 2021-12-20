The New Ford SUV That You Won't Be Able to Buy Stateside Will Likely Look Like This

5 2022 Ford Everest Heads to Europe for Testing, Keeps Heavy Camo On

An electrified variant is understood to join the family that could otherwise comprise the four-pot EcoBoost, turbodiesel, and a V6 oil-burner. The official unveiling is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2022, and it will probably arrive in most selected markets for the 2023 model year. For now, we will remind you that it will be marketed as the Ford Everest in the Asia-Pacific region, where it should launch first. It might also go on sale in India, albeit as the Endeavour.Now, about that-not-crossover reference, you should know that the upcoming Everest/Endeavour will share its construction with the all-new Ranger. Previous scoops and a teaser released by the Blue Oval last week reveal that most body panels are actually identical to those of the pickup, which, in turn, has a lot of things in common with the next-gen Volkswagen Amarok.Based on this premise, the peeps at Kolesa have imagined how the 2023 Everest might look like. And, to no one’s surprise, it is a Ford Ranger SUV. Almost everything is identical up to the C pillars, including the whole front end, hood, and doors. The roof rails look more discreet in the renderings, and the wheels are different too. Out back, however, it has a different bumper, and horizontal taillights, just like the spied testers. The corporate badge sits in the middle of the tailgate, above the license plate holder.The cockpit has yet to open up to the camera, but it is likely that it will get the same dashboard panel as the Ranger , together with the touchscreen infotainment system options, next to a digital instrument cluster. Higher quality materials will perhaps be on deck too, as it will be more comfortable than the pickup.An electrified variant is understood to join the family that could otherwise comprise the four-pot EcoBoost, turbodiesel, and a V6 oil-burner. The official unveiling is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2022, and it will probably arrive in most selected markets for the 2023 model year.