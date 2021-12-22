One-of-Few 1970 Torino GT 429 Super Cobra Jet Is as Stock as They Get, Shinier Than New

Although in production for just eight years, the Ford Torino is by no means a rare breed of car on today’s pre-owned and collectors’ markets. But as with most things in life, some representatives of this breed do have that special aura only cars made in limited numbers can have.
In 1970, the year this here Torino comes from, the model was already in its second generation. It came with engines ranging from the entry-level 250ci (4.1-liter) to the mighty 385-series big-block 429 (7.0-liter) V8.
It is this latter beast that’s not that easy to come by. Made available in three versions, it was at its finest in its Super Cobra Jet state, which brought to the table several and significant mechanical upgrades (it had to be ordered with the Drag Pack), for instance, a 4-speed manual, and 375 hp of power.
There were only 241 of these made that year, as per available records, and auction house Barrett-Jackson says the one we have here is part of those few. And it’s selling with no reserve during January’s Scottsdale, Arizona event.
Wrapped in a color called Calypso Coral over a black interior, the Torino shines even more than it did back when it was made, thanks to a restoration process that also earned it recognition and media exposure. We’re told the build is now in factory condition, with “all original body panels using original or NOS parts.“
The car rides on Magnum 500 wheels shod in white-letter tires, packs the Visibility Light Group, an AM radio with dual rear speakers, and tinted glass, among others, all of them fitted on it by Ford more than half a century ago.
The seller does not say how much they expect to fetch for the pristine Torino, but if it makes a splash (and it probably will), we’ll surely come back to this story at the end of January.
