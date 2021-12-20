2023 Nissan Z Hides Widebody Traits in Plain Crimson Sight, It's a CGI Drift Queen

Until Nissan finally unleashes the 2023 Z – aka 400Z or Z34/35, they don’t seem to make up their mind about these designations – on the streets, we are left with our imagination running rampant alongside it. Including on the racetrack.
Although it’s been a while since Nissan presented both the initial Z Proto and the official 2023 production version, the thirst for more Z cars hasn’t been quenched yet. Nor will it be until decades have passed, probably. As far as we can tell, this iteration has quite a few more chances of becoming a living legend than even some of its illustrious predecessors.
Now, given that virtual artists have been obsessing over Zs for a while, they are subtly progressing towards more extreme incarnations. For example, the pixel master behind the chopping_pixels account on social media has come up with a quick fix regarding our craving for even more vintage elements. He/she just dropped a G-nosed transformation and got done with it.
Others, such as Musa Rio Tjahjono, the CGI expert behind the musartwork account on social media, are looking into future specific derivations with a motorsport twist. We are quite happy to report the head Designer at West Coast Customs is out of his self-imposed virtual Honda Civic hatchback exile and he is again focusing on another one of his JDM darlings.
This isn’t the first time he has played with the tuned looks of the latest Nissan Z and it’s not even the first drift-focused incarnation. But it’s certainly one of his (widebody) best. Sure, it may not be everyone’s cup of tea. And beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. Alas, we feel that even though it’s entirely wishful thinking right now, it will not take long before such high-winged exotics are going to run around fast and furious. The tracks, hopefully, not the streets...
