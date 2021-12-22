Model S Gets Its Roof Chopped in Virtual Tesla Convertible Tardiness Protest

While some automotive virtual artists prefer to remain anonymous and express their digital opinions from the shadows, there are pixel masters who are not afraid to speak up publicly. And share their CGI beef with the world.
Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist behind the thesketchmonkey account on social media, recently did a quick hack to remind Tesla not everyone is happy with the brand. This is not big news since various forms of disgruntlement have targeted the automaker’s vehicles and business practices for what feels like ages.
Frankly, those who protest in the real world sometimes have even more imagination than professional digital artists. But we also do not agree with violent practices. Remember that one time when a disillusioned owner from Finland packed 66 pounds (30 kg) of dynamite and an inflatable Elon Musk doll in a Tesla Model S, then filmed as they blew up to smithereens?!
That is not something we would like to hear about daily. But the reality is that we see disgruntled owners going to extremes on their Teslas almost as much as we glimpse the incredible performance feats of the company’s cars on and around the world’s racetracks.
So, perhaps something more traditional is better, as far as forms of protest are concerned. The pixel master did a quick makeover to support his theory that Tesla is not able to cope with its successes and failures, which in turn messes up with their delivery timeline.
As such, his Tesla Model S Convertible is not only wishful thinking but also something he envisions coming out on the market some 15 years from now. But only if the OEM decided to take care of it, instead of various aftermarket outlets.
As a fitting conclusion, he also rhetorically asks about the whereabouts of Tesla’s Cybertruck and Roadster. Well, they've both been delayed, that much we can say without even thinking about it for more than a second or two...
