Elon Musk Now Says the Tesla Cybertruck - and the Roadster - Are Both Pushed Back a Year

Tesla began touting the Roadster back in November of 2017, and that makes it four years since people started hyping it. Since then, the Roadster has functioned as Tesla's best marketing tool and offered as a carrot on a stick for Tesla's referral program.
Now the iconic electric automaker’s Roadster is once again having the launch delayed, and to top off that news, Musk now says the company’s Cybertruck will be pushed back as well.
This week has resulted in a brutal reality check with this news that Musk’s top electric vehicles - the Roadster and the Cybertruck - are both being delay by what amounts to yet another year.
Electric vehicle site Electrek is now citing company sources who participated in a company-wide call with CEO Elon Musk on Cybertruck production. The news was disappointing as Musk told them the start of production for the electric pickup is now slated for the end of 2022.
Musk sent out a Tweet to that effect as well.
Elon Musk/@elonmusk
“2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages, so it wouldn’t matter if we had 17 new products, as none would ship. Assuming 2022 is not mega drama, new Roadster should ship in 2023.”
-1:10 PM · Sep 1, 2021·Twitter for iPhone
For Tesla, this marks yet another setback in their efforts to deliver the Roadster and the Cybertruck by about a year in each case.
Electrek, citing sources inside the company, says a call with Tesla held company-wide provided an update from CEO Elon Musk on Cybertruck production. According to Musk, the company’s Model Y “obviously does take priority over the Cybertruck.” Model Y is set for production at the company's plant in Texas, and at that time, Tesla said Cybertruck deliveries would begin early in 2022 and not late in 2021.
It’s now the second delay for the Cybertruck model as well. Musk also confirmed that the vaunted second-generation Tesla Roadster has been delayed to 2023. Musk says supply chain issues - likely chip shortages - are at the root of the problem and claims they were holding up the launch of new products.
